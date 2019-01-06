Local group plans to 'Scarf Bomb' Loring & Rice parks

- A Golden Valley woman plans to "Scarf Bomb" Loring and Rice parks Sunday, Jan. 13.

To do that, she's asking for more donations, which can be made through One Good Deed, a local group aimed at collecting donated cold weather items to “Scarf-Bomb” favorite local parks and common spaces.

One Good Deed is collecting cold weather items for those in need through Jan. 11. All new/gently used, store bought or handmade scarves, hats, gloves, socks, jackets are accepted and appreciated. Gender and size do not matter, but cleanliness does.

A covered plastic bin is sitting on the front step of 1315 Valders Avenue in Golden Valley for those to drop off donations.