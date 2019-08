Lightning on planet Earth is anything but unusual. With hundreds of strikes per minute and millions of strikes per day on average globally, it’s not exactly ground breaking. But lightning requires instability in our atmosphere. Instability is a result of warm moist air sitting under much cooler and drier air thousands of feet above our heads. Well, the arctic isn’t exactly a place you’d find warm moist air at ground level… just getting above freezing is a pretty big feat most of the year. But this past weekend, lightning was noted by the National Weather Service in Fairbanks, Alaska just 300 miles from the top of the world.

NWS Fairbanks tweeted out the unusual occurrence adding “This is one of the furthest north lightning strikes in Alaska forecaster memory.”

The lightning was detected by the Vaisala Global Lightning Dataset (GLD360), a distribution of high-powered radio receivers that pick up on powerful radio bursts that lightning discharges from as far away as 6000 miles. This allows researchers to “see” lightning strikes from pretty much anywhere on the planet. This is how the 48 lightning strikes were discovered within a few hundred miles of the North Pole.

While the exact cause of this 85° north latitude lightning is not known, speculation in the weather community is that some unusually warm and moist air managed to get sucked north in the mid-levels of the atmosphere causing an intense temperature gradient vertically from the ground to the top of the Troposphere, which lead to instability, and then eventually thunderstorms.

Remote observations (and our human memories) for the high latitudes only go back a few decades, so the true rarity of the event is not really known. But you can certainly say that this event is exceedingly uncommon for the Arctic region.