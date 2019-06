- A school district employee was arrested at Lewiston-Altura High School on Thursday as deputies investigated a child porn case.

The Winona County Sheriff says the employee, a 23-year-old man, is facing two potential counts of possession of child porn.

Deputies arrested the suspect Thursday after executing two search warrants: one in St. Charles where he lives and another in Lewiston.

It’s not clear what the suspect's role was within the district. At this time, however, the district says investigators don’t believe any students or other employees are involved in the case.

In a message to parents, Superintendent Jennifer Backer Johnson said, “We have been cooperating and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement throughout this investigation.”