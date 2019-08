It was just another day on the job for Comcast Technical Supervisor Greg Fee, but after he took a wrong turn on the way to a customer’s house, he noticed smoke billowing from a building and jumped into action.

On Friday, July 26 Fee ended up near the 700 block Central Avenue in northeast Minneapolis when he saw smoke coming from an industrial building that housed office space.

“I look across and I see a gentleman trying to get out of the building his head is coming out of the upper window,” Fee said.