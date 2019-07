FILE FILE

- Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was “trusting the wrong people,” his attorney said, after reports surfaced Tuesday that he is in debt.

The reports say the NFL star owes millions of dollars after defaulting on several loans.

Peterson has earned $100 million over the course of his career, but reports out Tuesday say he is now broke.

According to a report from The Athletic, Peterson is being sued for defaulting on a $5.2 million loan.

It was a loan he used to pay back other debts, including millions to a pay day lender.

News of the lawsuit comes only a week after a Maryland judge ordered the NFL player to pay $2.4 million to another creditor.

Peterson has hired Miami attorney Chase Carlson, who is well-known for representing professional athletes who have been swindled by their financial advisors.

In a statement Tuesday, his attorney said, “The truth behind Adrian Peterson’s current financial situation is more than being reported at this time. It’s yet another situation of an athlete trusting the wrong people and being taken advantage of by those he trusted.”

The lawyer says they can’t go into more detail at this time, but the Peterson family looks forward to sharing more when it’s appropriate.

Peterson currently plays for the NFL team in Washington. He signed a 2-year deal with the team worth up to $5 million.