Last minute holiday shopping wraps up at MOA

- The Mall of America was a go-to destination for a lot of last minute holiday shoppers.

With Christmas just hours away, the scramble to finish up holiday shopping shifted into high gear.

“It’s Christmas Eve, I mean is this any more last minute?,” said Violet Frear who recently moved to the metro area.

Josie Waldron and her sister Jamie were also feeling the pressure.

“The parking was kind of crazy, but other than that it was pretty fun,” said Waldron.

She and her sister were on a last-minute hunt for gifts for their parents. While shopping on Christmas Eve has become an annual tradition for both sisters, they admit that inventory was running low at some stores.

“Some of the shops have already sold out of a lot of stuff, so we’ll just keep on looking,” said Waldron.

But being a procrastinator paid off for some. When asked if she saw any deals, Brihana Sims replied, “Well there was one at Teavana, it was 50 percent off of everything which was nice.”

With the clock ticking, the last minute rush means retailers are cashing in.

“It’s not really good to wait until the last minute and then you’re flustered. And frazzled. But it’s still exciting, “ said Frear.

And for those still looking to buy gifts, options are limited but there are few stores open on Christmas day.

