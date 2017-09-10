Lambeau Field artwork has Minnesota origins

- St. Paul artist and Minnehaha Academy art teacher Nate Stromberg now finds himself a part of Green Bay Packer history, as one of 19 artists commissioned to adorn the corporate suites and hallways of Lambeau field.

Stromberg completed nine collages for the NFL franchise, all of which were debuted during a special event in July.

“It’s pretty amazing to think in that tiny little town such an enormous thing started, and to be a part of that is really cool,” Stromberg said.

The artwork depicts various moments in Green Bay Packer history using a variety of mediums. For his part, Stromberg used books and magazines to create collages of the Packer logo, the Lombardi trophy and vintage football equipment.

“To see your piece and see it all framed up and know that’s the permanent spot for it," he said. "It was amazing to experience."

Stromberg had four months to complete nine pieces. It usually takes him a month to complete one collage.

A native Minnesotan, Stromberg admits he is a Vikings fan. Allegiance to his favorite team, however, only gave him brief pause.

“For about two seconds I thought I’m not going to be able to do this--and then I realized yeah, I’m going to be able to do this,” he said. “Regardless of where your team allegiance lies, to be able to work for the NFL and the Packers was an amazing opportunity.”

Stromberg’s art will be on permanent display at Lambeau Field.