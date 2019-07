- One day after her record-breaking swim, Lakeville native Regan Smith won the women's 200-meter backstroke in 2:03.69.

The gold medal marks Smith's first world title.

Smith, 17, set the world record of 2:03.55 in Friday's semifinals and was on pace to lower it again before fading on the last lap.

FOX 9 caught up Smith in 2017 after she qualified for Team USA at only 15 years old. Her Minnesota swim club, Riptide Swimming, congratulated her on breaking the world record.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.