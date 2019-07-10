< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <article> <section id="story417389283" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417389283" data-article-version="1.0">Lake Minnetonka businesses try to comfort customers after reports of illnesses</h1>
</header> illnesses" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/lake-minnetonka-businesses-try-to-comfort-customers-after-reports-of-illnesses" addthis:title="Lake Minnetonka businesses try to comfort customers after reports of illnesses"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417389283.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417389283");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417389283-417390160"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/214AW6NM.MXF_14.26.27.25_1562798115968_7510767_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/214AW6NM.MXF_14.26.27.25_1562798115968_7510767_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/214AW6NM.MXF_14.26.27.25_1562798115968_7510767_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/214AW6NM.MXF_14.26.27.25_1562798115968_7510767_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/214AW6NM.MXF_14.26.27.25_1562798115968_7510767_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417389283-417390160" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/214AW6NM.MXF_14.26.27.25_1562798115968_7510767_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/214AW6NM.MXF_14.26.27.25_1562798115968_7510767_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/214AW6NM.MXF_14.26.27.25_1562798115968_7510767_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/214AW6NM.MXF_14.26.27.25_1562798115968_7510767_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/214AW6NM.MXF_14.26.27.25_1562798115968_7510767_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By Karen Scullin, FOX 9
Posted Jul 10 2019 05:28PM CDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 05:36PM CDT (FOX 9)</strong> - The number of people sick from a Lake Minnetonka 4th of July gathering is going up and now some businesses around the lake are fielding calls from people who want to cancel their plans.</p><p>The Hennepin County Health Department <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/more-than-100-report-illness-possibly-linked-to-big-island">now says they’re looking into 116 cases</a>, up from yesterday’s 30.</p><p>Beaches may close for a couple of days as they do every year and there the investigation into the illnesses at Big Island is ongoing, but Lake Minnetonka is hue and experts say those incidents are isolated and do not mean the lake as a whole is unsafe.</p><p>Still, businesses like the Paddletap are fielding dozens of calls.</p><p>“A lot of people have been calling trying to cancel their reservations worried they’re not going to be safe on the boat,” said Wells Brose, of the Paddletap.</p><p>Some have transferred lakes or simply cancelled their reservations.</p><p>“Some people are saying they’re not going to show up at all because they’re worried about their own health,” Brose said of the customers that are chosing to forfeit their money.</p><p>One marina said they’ve had six cancellations and a boat club is also fielding calls.</p><p>“She was like, ‘Should I cancel? I wanna go swimming.’ That was her big concern,” said Spencer Larson, of YourBoatClub.com. “She was like, ‘I don’t wanna go in the water if I’m gonna get sick.’”</p><p>The state health department said the Big Island incident and the <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/3-minneapolis-beaches-still-closed-due-to-high-bacteria-levels">beach closures</a> don’t have an impact on the lake as a whole because of its size.</p><p>Experts say the solution to pollution is dilution and that’s exactly the case here.</p><p>Boaters in the area seem to understand that.</p><p>“We don’t tend to go near Big Island anyway, so it’s not a problem,” said Ellen Rock.</p><p>“I told her it’s a big lake, it’s kind of an isolated incident on Big Island,” said Larson of his exchange with a worried customer.</p><p>While Hennepin County is investigating about 114 cases, two people said they tested negative for both Norovirus and E. Coli, but there are a myriad of water-borne illnesses that it could be. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header> Minn. lawmakers: We need to change our ways
By Theo Keith, FOX 9
Posted Jul 10 2019 05:44PM CDT
Frustrated by stalemates, secret deals and special sessions, Minnesota lawmakers say they've got to change their ways. 
But how?
Wednesday, a group of House members gathered for the first of a series of meetings aimed at designing changes to legislative work. But the ideas – ranging from starting the budget process sooner to limiting the number of bills each member can propose – come with their own issues. 84-year-old man sketches St. Paul police officers
By Leah Beno, FOX 9
Posted Jul 10 2019 05:08PM CDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 05:12PM CDT
Ken Fox has been an artist since he was a kid but at age 84 his drawings are still bringing smiles.
"[It's] my way of saying thank you for what they do."
After serving in the Air Force, followed by 22 years of teaching at the former School of Associated Arts, Fox has walls full of charcoal drawing and oil paintings. But more recently he's turned his talents toward St. Paul police. Driver in bus shelter crash questioned but not arrested after incident
By Rob Olson, FOX 9
Posted Jul 10 2019 04:43PM CDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 05:22PM CDT
Two of the victim's from Tuesday's bus shelter crash in Minneapolis remain in critical condition Wednesday.
What happened exactly, however, is still unclear.
FOX 9 is not naming the driver of the van who hit them because he has not been charged or even arrested, but investigators will keep digging to determine if what he did was criminal.
<!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> Featured Videos
Driver in bus shelter crash questioned but not arrested after incident
More than 100 report illness possibly linked to Big Island Woman dies after falling on metal straw that went through her eye and impaled her brain Job fair hopes to fill 500 positions for Great Minnesota Get-Together Most Recent
84-year-old man sketches St. Paul police officers https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/568KA8EJ.MXF_12.03.48.19_1562796210606_7510642_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/568KA8EJ.MXF_12.03.48.19_1562796210606_7510642_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/568KA8EJ.MXF_12.03.48.19_1562796210606_7510642_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>84-year-old man sketches St. Paul police officers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/driver-in-bus-shelter-crash-questioned-but-not-arrested-after-incident" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" Driver in bus shelter crash questioned but not arrested after incident Gopher defensive lineman retires from football after serious neck injury, concussion 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Reigelsperger%20formatted_1562792674157.jpg_7509806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Alexander&#x20;Reigelsperger&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gopher defensive lineman retires from football after serious neck injury, concussion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/state-patrol-helicopter-pilot-charged-with-criminal-sexual-conduct-with-a-minor" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Barta%2C%20Shawn_mug_1562790838492.jpg_7509592_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" State Patrol pilot charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor Police: Photos show suspect wanted in racially-motivated stabbing in Minneapolis 