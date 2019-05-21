< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story408267628" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408267628" data-article-version="1.0">Lake Elmo reaches settlement with 3M to fix water pollution</h1> </header> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408267628.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408267628");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_408267628_408305680_139772"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_408267628_408305680_139772";this.videosJson='[{"id":"408305680","video":"566529","title":"Lake%20Elmo%20reaches%20settlement%20with%203M","caption":"Lake%20Elmo%20reached%20a%20settlement%20with%203M%20over%20water%20pollution.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F21%2FLake_Elmo_reaches_settlement_with_3M_0_7300829_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F21%2FLake_Elmo_reaches_settlement_with_3M_566529_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653105139%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DW0ZRYpdoJWVKdILHGc8X-e9DmrA","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Flake-elmo-reaches-settlement-with-3m-to-fix-water-pollution"}},"createDate":"May 21 2019 10:52PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_408267628_408305680_139772",video:"566529",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/Lake_Elmo_reaches_settlement_with_3M_0_7300829_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Lake%2520Elmo%2520reached%2520a%2520settlement%2520with%25203M%2520over%2520water%2520pollution.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/21/Lake_Elmo_reaches_settlement_with_3M_566529_1800.mp4?Expires=1653105139&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=W0ZRYpdoJWVKdILHGc8X-e9DmrA",eventLabel:"Lake%20Elmo%20reaches%20settlement%20with%203M-408305680",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Flake-elmo-reaches-settlement-with-3m-to-fix-water-pollution"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/lake-elmo-reaches-settlement-with-3m-to-fix-water-pollution">Christina Palladino, FOX 9 </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 08:31PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-408267628"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 10:52PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 11:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/---VO-3M%20SETTLEMENT%20MEETING_KMSP95ed_146.mxf_00.00.03.10_1558493901599.png_7300174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/---VO-3M%20SETTLEMENT%20MEETING_KMSP95ed_146.mxf_00.00.03.10_1558493901599.png_7300174_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/---VO-3M%20SETTLEMENT%20MEETING_KMSP95ed_146.mxf_00.00.03.10_1558493901599.png_7300174_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/---VO-3M%20SETTLEMENT%20MEETING_KMSP95ed_146.mxf_00.00.03.10_1558493901599.png_7300174_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/---VO-3M%20SETTLEMENT%20MEETING_KMSP95ed_146.mxf_00.00.03.10_1558493901599.png_7300174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408267628-408291083" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/---VO-3M%20SETTLEMENT%20MEETING_KMSP95ed_146.mxf_00.00.03.10_1558493901599.png_7300174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/---VO-3M%20SETTLEMENT%20MEETING_KMSP95ed_146.mxf_00.00.03.10_1558493901599.png_7300174_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/---VO-3M%20SETTLEMENT%20MEETING_KMSP95ed_146.mxf_00.00.03.10_1558493901599.png_7300174_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/---VO-3M%20SETTLEMENT%20MEETING_KMSP95ed_146.mxf_00.00.03.10_1558493901599.png_7300174_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/---VO-3M%20SETTLEMENT%20MEETING_KMSP95ed_146.mxf_00.00.03.10_1558493901599.png_7300174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408267628" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LAKE ELMO, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - After nearly a decade-long legal battle, the city of Lake Elmo says they've finally reached a settlement with 3M to fix their water pollution problem. The settlement was approved at Tuesday night's city council meeting.</p><p>Lake Elmo will be receiving $2.7 million and ownership of approximately 180 acres of land, which 3M will transfer to the city.</p><p>It's unclear what exactly will be developed on that land, but city leaders indicated the money will go toward a new well to provide clean water.</p><p>The settlement funds are being distributed by the state's pollution control agency and the health department. It’s the state’s first distribution from $850 million <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/east-metro-residents-learn-details-for-850-million-3m-settlement">paid by 3M a year ago</a> to settle an environmental damage lawsuit brought by the state attorney general.</p><p>The city manager says the basis of their lawsuit was the damages the city's infrastructure suffered responding to the contamination.</p><p>“We’ve increased our debt…water customers have felt the brunt of that, so that’s why the $2.7 million will go back into our water fund to compensate for some of those losses,” said Lake Elmo City Manager Kristina Handt.</p><p>3M manufactured chemicals called PFC's - used in household products - and legally dumped them in landfills decades ago. High doses of the chemicals have now been linked to cancer, birth defects and other health problems. Traces of these chemicals were found in the drinking water of several communities in the northeast metro in 2004.</p><p>The city will dismiss its lawsuit against 3M as part of the proposed settlement. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/home/police-pursuing-rv-in-the-porter-ranch-area" title="RV pursuit ends in violent crash in Tarzana that injured a dog and another driver" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Police_chase_with_an_RV_ends_in_Tarzana_0_7300891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Police_chase_with_an_RV_ends_in_Tarzana_0_7300891_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Police_chase_with_an_RV_ends_in_Tarzana_0_7300891_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Police_chase_with_an_RV_ends_in_Tarzana_0_7300891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Police_chase_with_an_RV_ends_in_Tarzana_0_7300891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The pursuit of a stolen RV ended in a violent crash near Tampa Avenue and Wells Drive in Tarzana Tuesday evening." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>RV pursuit ends in violent crash in Tarzana that injured a dog and another driver</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Oscar Flores, FOX 11</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 09:34PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 01:04AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The pursuit of a stolen RV ended in a violent crash near Tampa Avenue and Wells Drive in Tarzana Tuesday evening.</p><p>A wild and reckless driver, described as a Hispanic woman in her 40s, led authorities on a high-speed chase through the San Fernando Valley that began in the Santa Clarita area just before 7 p.m.</p><p>The Santa Clarita Sheriff's Department says a deputy ran the RV's license plates at a Towsley Canyon parking lot and came back as stolen from Simi Valley. The recreational vehicle then took off and the pursuit began. The California Highway Patrol quickly took over the chase </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/driver-flees-police-crashes-into-home-in-st-paul" title="Driver flees St. Paul police in stolen car, crashes into home" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/D7JIrEqWwAARBvq_1558497550633_7300835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/D7JIrEqWwAARBvq_1558497550633_7300835_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/D7JIrEqWwAARBvq_1558497550633_7300835_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/D7JIrEqWwAARBvq_1558497550633_7300835_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/D7JIrEqWwAARBvq_1558497550633_7300835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Driver flees St. Paul police in stolen car, crashes into home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 10:45PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 10:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A driver is involved in a standoff Tuesday night after he fled police in a stolen car and crashed into a home on the border of St. Paul, Minnesota.</p><p>According to police, officers tried to pull over a stolen car, but the driver fled. The driver eventually crashed into the back of a home on the 1700 block of Sylvan Street. Officials say the suspect is armed.</p><p>Police are asking people to avoid the area.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/paralyzed-in-atv-accident-minnesota-teen-works-to-get-driver-s-license" title="Paralyzed in ATV accident, Minnesota teen works to get driver's license" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/Minnesota_teen_paralyzed_in_ATV_crash_wo_0_7300745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/Minnesota_teen_paralyzed_in_ATV_crash_wo_0_7300745_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/Minnesota_teen_paralyzed_in_ATV_crash_wo_0_7300745_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/Minnesota_teen_paralyzed_in_ATV_crash_wo_0_7300745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/Minnesota_teen_paralyzed_in_ATV_crash_wo_0_7300745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Minnesota teen who was paralyzed in an ATV crash works to get his driver's license." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Paralyzed in ATV accident, Minnesota teen works to get driver's license</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Maury Glover, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 08:15PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 10:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The upcoming Memorial Day weekend will mark three years since a Ham Lake teenager's life changed forever.</p><p>Daylan West was 13 years old when an ATV accident left him paralyzed from the bottom of his rib cage down. West has overcome plenty of obstacles since that accident, but as he approaches a rite of passage for most teens, he still faces one more.</p><p>Even on a sunny spring afternoon, for Daylan West, life is no walk in the park.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/police-pursuing-rv-in-the-porter-ranch-area"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/rv%20pursuit%20dog%20052119_1558499693298.JPG_7300799_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="rv pursuit dog 052119_1558499693298.JPG-407068.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>RV pursuit ends in violent crash in Tarzana that injured a dog and another driver</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/2019-gophers-caravan-now-underway"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/Gophers_caravan_now_underway_0_7300840_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Gophers_caravan_now_underway_0_20190522040941"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2019 Gophers Caravan now underway</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lake-elmo-reaches-settlement-with-3m-to-fix-water-pollution"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/---VO-3M%20SETTLEMENT%20MEETING_KMSP95ed_146.mxf_00.00.03.10_1558493901599.png_7300174_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="---VO-3M SETTLEMENT MEETING_KMSP95ed_146.mxf_00.00.03.10_1558493901599.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lake Elmo reaches settlement with 3M to fix water pollution</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/paralyzed-in-atv-accident-minnesota-teen-works-to-get-driver-s-license"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/00002.MTS_00.01.09.12_1558493581383_7300158_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="ATVaccident.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Paralyzed in ATV accident, Minnesota teen works to get driver's license</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/Gophers_caravan_now_underway_0_7300840_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/Gophers_caravan_now_underway_0_7300840_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/Gophers_caravan_now_underway_0_7300840_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>2019 Gophers Caravan now underway</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/driver-flees-police-crashes-into-home-in-st-paul" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/D7JIrEqWwAARBvq_1558497550633_7300835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/D7JIrEqWwAARBvq_1558497550633_7300835_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/D7JIrEqWwAARBvq_1558497550633_7300835_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/D7JIrEqWwAARBvq_1558497550633_7300835_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/D7JIrEqWwAARBvq_1558497550633_7300835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Driver flees St. Paul police in stolen car, crashes into home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lake-elmo-reaches-settlement-with-3m-to-fix-water-pollution" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/---VO-3M%20SETTLEMENT%20MEETING_KMSP95ed_146.mxf_00.00.03.10_1558493901599.png_7300174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/---VO-3M%20SETTLEMENT%20MEETING_KMSP95ed_146.mxf_00.00.03.10_1558493901599.png_7300174_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/---VO-3M%20SETTLEMENT%20MEETING_KMSP95ed_146.mxf_00.00.03.10_1558493901599.png_7300174_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/---VO-3M%20SETTLEMENT%20MEETING_KMSP95ed_146.mxf_00.00.03.10_1558493901599.png_7300174_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/---VO-3M%20SETTLEMENT%20MEETING_KMSP95ed_146.mxf_00.00.03.10_1558493901599.png_7300174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lake Elmo reaches settlement with 3M to fix water pollution</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/paralyzed-in-atv-accident-minnesota-teen-works-to-get-driver-s-license" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/00002.MTS_00.01.09.12_1558493581383_7300158_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/00002.MTS_00.01.09.12_1558493581383_7300158_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/00002.MTS_00.01.09.12_1558493581383_7300158_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/00002.MTS_00.01.09.12_1558493581383_7300158_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/00002.MTS_00.01.09.12_1558493581383_7300158_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Paralyzed in ATV accident, Minnesota teen works to get driver's license</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-schools-hourly-employees-fight-for-snow-day-pay" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/203WS101.MXF_17.28.29.00_1558493309473_7300157_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/203WS101.MXF_17.28.29.00_1558493309473_7300157_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, 