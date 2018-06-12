< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story408361451" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408361451" data-article-version="1.0">Kwik Trip removes veggie trays after salmonella reports in Minnesota, Wisconsin</h1> </header> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 09:19AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 11:01AM CDT</span></p> </div> class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 11:01AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408361451" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MADISON, Wis. (AP)</strong> - Wisconsin-based convenience store chain Kwik Trip has removed some vegetable trays from its stores after several reported illnesses in Wisconsin and Minnesota.</p><p>Health officials say the Del Monte vegetable trays, which included broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and dill dip, have been linked to salmonella bacteria. So far, it has sickened three people in Wisconsin and one in Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 suspected drownings in 2 days on lakes in Cass County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 03:47PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 03:49PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two people are now believed to have drowned in lakes in Cass County, Minnesota this week. </p><p>The first suspected drowning was reported on Monday at the Woodland Resort on Leech Lake. A woman was found unresponsive n the water, near a dock shortly after 3 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. </p><p>First responders performed CPR and other life-saving efforts, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/charges-driver-snorted-cocaine-before-crashing-into-lake-street-bus-shelter" title="Charges: Driver snorted cocaine before crashing into Lake Street bus shelter" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/Video_shows_moments_leading_up_to_Minnea_0_7294141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/Video_shows_moments_leading_up_to_Minnea_0_7294141_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/Video_shows_moments_leading_up_to_Minnea_0_7294141_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/Video_shows_moments_leading_up_to_Minnea_0_7294141_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/Video_shows_moments_leading_up_to_Minnea_0_7294141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Video shows the moments leading up to a crash at a Minneapolis bus shelter." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Charges: Driver snorted cocaine before crashing into Lake Street bus shelter</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 01:50PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 03:25PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The man who drove his car into a Minneapolis bus shelter Sunday night after allegedly snorting cocaine, injuring three people, is now facing three charges in connection with the crash. </p><p>Michael Boucher, 40, of Minneapolis was charged with two felony counts of criminal vehicular operation and one misdemeanor count of the same charge. </p><p>The crash occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the bus shelter on Lake Street at 22nd Avenue. Surveillance video shows Boucher slam into another vehicle prior to the crash, then swerve and smash into the bus shelter. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/budget-deal-minnesota-lawmakers-wont-rename-lake-calhoun" title="Budget deal: Minnesota lawmakers won't rename Lake Calhoun" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/---VO%20-%20PARK%20RANKINGS_00.00.43.29_1558530011642.png_7301384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/---VO%20-%20PARK%20RANKINGS_00.00.43.29_1558530011642.png_7301384_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/---VO%20-%20PARK%20RANKINGS_00.00.43.29_1558530011642.png_7301384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/---VO%20-%20PARK%20RANKINGS_00.00.43.29_1558530011642.png_7301384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/---VO%20-%20PARK%20RANKINGS_00.00.43.29_1558530011642.png_7301384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Budget deal: Minnesota lawmakers won't rename Lake Calhoun</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 12:21PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 12:26PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Minnesota lawmakers will not change the name of Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis to Bde Maka Ska, waiting on the state Supreme Court to decide the issue instead.</p><p>The renaming was not part of an agreement between Gov. Tim Walz, House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka over the environmental finance bill released Wednesday morning. The so-called “tribunal” of three leaders have been negotiating major swaths of the budget after lawmakers were unable to come to an agreement before the end of the legislative session Monday.</p><p>In April, an appeals court ruled that the state Department of Natural Resources did not have the authority when it changed Lake Calhoun to Bde Maka Ska, the Native American name for the Minneapolis lake. <p><strong class='dateline'>MADISON, Wis. (AP)</strong> - Wisconsin-based convenience store chain Kwik Trip has removed some vegetable trays from its stores after several reported illnesses in Wisconsin and Minnesota.</p><p>Health officials say the Del Monte vegetable trays, which included broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and dill dip, have been linked to salmonella bacteria. So far, it has sickened three people in Wisconsin and one in Minnesota. Symptoms of salmonellosis are similar to the flu. </p><p>The same product sold at Kwik Trip stores last June <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/cyclospora-infections-linked-to-veggie-trays-sold-at-kwik-trip-sickens-at-least-20">sickened more than a dozen people</a> in Wisconsin and Minnesota. </p><p>Kwik Trip owns more than 600 convenience stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. </p> static-position" href="/sports/st-paul-saints-co-owner-mike-veeck-joins-fox-9-sports-now"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/St__Paul_Saints_Co_owner_Mike_Veeck_join_0_7302835_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="St__Paul_Saints_Co_owner_Mike_Veeck_join_0_20190522205745"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>St. Paul Saints Co-owner Mike Veeck joins FOX 9 Sports Now</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/gophers-baseball-enters-big-ten-tournament-fighting-for-their-lives-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Gophers_enter_Big_Ten_Tournament__fighti_0_7302497_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Gophers_enter_Big_Ten_Tournament__fighti_0_20190522193049"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gophers baseball enters Big Ten Tournament 'fighting for their lives'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/charges-driver-snorted-cocaine-before-crashing-into-lake-street-bus-shelter"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Boucher%20mug%20formatted_1558556697069.jpg_7302928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Hennepin County Jail)" title="Boucher mug"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Charges: Driver snorted cocaine before crashing into Lake Street bus shelter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/german-immersion-school-students-play-soccer-with-hertha-berlin"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/11V%20GERMAN%20SOCCER%20TEAM%20VISIT_00.00.15.17_1558540712907.png_7301955_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="11V GERMAN SOCCER TEAM VISIT_00.00.15.17_1558540712907.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>German immersion school students play soccer with Hertha Berlin</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>2 suspected drownings in 2 days on lakes in Cass County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/gophers-baseball-enters-big-ten-tournament-fighting-for-their-lives-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Gophers_enter_Big_Ten_Tournament__fighti_0_7302497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Gophers_enter_Big_Ten_Tournament__fighti_0_7302497_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Gophers_enter_Big_Ten_Tournament__fighti_0_7302497_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Gophers_enter_Big_Ten_Tournament__fighti_0_7302497_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Gophers_enter_Big_Ten_Tournament__fighti_0_7302497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gophers baseball enters Big Ten Tournament 'fighting for their lives'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/charges-driver-snorted-cocaine-before-crashing-into-lake-street-bus-shelter" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Boucher%20mug%20formatted_1558556697069.jpg_7302928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Boucher%20mug%20formatted_1558556697069.jpg_7302928_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Boucher%20mug%20formatted_1558556697069.jpg_7302928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Boucher%20mug%20formatted_1558556697069.jpg_7302928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Boucher%20mug%20formatted_1558556697069.jpg_7302928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Hennepin&#x20;County&#x20;Jail&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Charges: Driver snorted cocaine before crashing into Lake Street bus shelter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/budget-deal-minnesota-lawmakers-wont-rename-lake-calhoun" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/---VO%20-%20PARK%20RANKINGS_00.00.43.29_1558530011642.png_7301384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/---VO%20-%20PARK%20RANKINGS_00.00.43.29_1558530011642.png_7301384_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/---VO%20-%20PARK%20RANKINGS_00.00.43.29_1558530011642.png_7301384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/---VO%20-%20PARK%20RANKINGS_00.00.43.29_1558530011642.png_7301384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/---VO%20-%20PARK%20RANKINGS_00.00.43.29_1558530011642.png_7301384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Budget deal: Minnesota lawmakers won't rename Lake Calhoun</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/philadelphia-da-calls-for-new-meek-mill-trial-judge-to-step-down" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/08/meek_mill_generic_01_050818_1525789981457_5478730_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/08/meek_mill_generic_01_050818_1525789981457_5478730_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/08/meek_mill_generic_01_050818_1525789981457_5478730_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/08/meek_mill_generic_01_050818_1525789981457_5478730_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/08/meek_mill_generic_01_050818_1525789981457_5478730_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;The&#x20;Office&#x20;of&#x20;Gov&#x2e;&#x20;Tom&#x20;Wolf" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Philadelphia DA calls for 