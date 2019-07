- Three people were killed in a crash Friday in western Wisconsin, and officials are investigating if a downed stop sign may be to blame.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, at about 7:10 p.m., authorities responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 64 and Highway T in Stanton Township.

Officials learned that a motorcyclist was traveling west on Hwy 64 when he struck a car heading north on Hwy T that had entered the intersection. Traffic on Hwy 64 has the right of way, while Hwy T has a stop sign.

However, moments before the crash, officials received a call reporting that the stop sign on Hwy T had been knocked down.

Authorities say they will continue investigating and determine if the stop sign was down at the time of the crash.

The driver of the motorcyclist, as well as the driver and passenger of the car, all died at the scene.

The motorcyclist was identified as 34-year-old Cody Lynn Cook-Terhurne of Somerset, Wis. The driver of the car was identified as 55-year-old Thomas John Plasch of Oakdale, Minn. His passenger was identified as 46-year-old Miriam Rosal Espinoza, also of Oakdale.