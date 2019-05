- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar appeared on FOX News Sunday Morning with Chris Wallace to discuss her reaction to passage of abortion laws nationwide and the 2020 Presidential Election among other things.

On the show, Klobuchar spoke critically about the abortion bills, saying they strip the nuance from the laws and make it so women cannot get abortions at all.

“This is dangerous,” she said. “It is a place that we have never seen. I think people have always warned that this could happen and it’s actually happened.”

Klobuchar was in New Hampshire Sunday, a state where the latest polls show she is in 8th place with 1.5 percent.

The race has 25 candidates, so Klobuchar says holding 8th place means she is looking pretty good. One and two in the latest polls are Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

“I think being in the top ten in a 25-person race when you’re from the middle of the country in a state that’s not as big as some of my colleagues,” she said. “I think that’s pretty good and I wouldn’t count me out.”

Klobuchar says her plan to address mental health issues in the United States can help set her apart.

She said the $100 billion per year plan is not just false promises, either. It’s something that is close to her heart, so she made sure to iron out the details in advance.

She said she would take on the big pharmaceutical companies that got people addicted to opioids to begin with and put a per milligram fee on those drugs being sold.

“The other thing that’s unique about my plan is that I show how I am going to pay for it,” she said. “I figure if you’re running for President, you better be addressing real problems with real solutions and show how you’re going to pay for it.”