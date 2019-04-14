< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By Theo Keith, FOX 9
Posted Jul 16 2019 06:18PM CDT src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/14/840II9FU.MXF_22.19.02.29_1555279536525_7108294_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/14/840II9FU.MXF_22.19.02.29_1555279536525_7108294_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/14/840II9FU.MXF_22.19.02.29_1555279536525_7108294_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/14/840II9FU.MXF_22.19.02.29_1555279536525_7108294_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/14/840II9FU.MXF_22.19.02.29_1555279536525_7108294_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418529910-400947628" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/14/840II9FU.MXF_22.19.02.29_1555279536525_7108294_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/14/840II9FU.MXF_22.19.02.29_1555279536525_7108294_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/14/840II9FU.MXF_22.19.02.29_1555279536525_7108294_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/14/840II9FU.MXF_22.19.02.29_1555279536525_7108294_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/14/840II9FU.MXF_22.19.02.29_1555279536525_7108294_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s presidential campaign has raised enough cash to be relevant in the presidential race, but is falling far short of the top flight of contenders.</p> <p>Klobuchar’s $3.9 million raised in the second quarter, which ended June 30, is higher than many rivals yet a fraction of the $24.9 million that South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg raked in. Former Vice President Joe Biden was second, at $22 million in the quarter.</p> <p>Klobuchar’s fundraising and the amount of cash on hand put her squarely in a second tier of candidates that have struggled to gain traction in the polls yet are on pace to qualify for entry into upcoming debates.</p> <p>“She didn’t send a signal that she’s in the top tier right now,” said Kathryn Pearson, a University of Minnesota political science professor. “She has enough money to pay and hire staff, to run a campaign organization, and stay in. And they also show she’s within striking distance to get into that critical September debate.”</p> <p>Klobuchar’s fundraising slowed in the second quarter. She raised $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2019 after joining the presidential race in mid-February during a snowy kickoff event in Minneapolis.</p> <p>The top five in the Democratic polls – Biden, U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders, and Buttigieg – also raised the most in the second quarter. However, there was a wide distance between Buttigieg’s $24.9 million and Harris’s $11.9 million.</p> <p>The next debate, scheduled for July 30 and 31, features the same criteria as the previous debate in June, meaning most candidates have already qualified.</p> <p>But the third debate, in September, has tougher entry criteria. Candidates must get 2 percent support in at least four qualifying polls and have 130,000 individual donors.</p> <p>Klobuchar has achieved 2 percent in three polls. She now has more than 100,000 unique donors and is “on track” to hit the needed amount, Justin Buoen, her campaign manager, said in an emailed statement.</p> <p>Klobuchar did not address her fundraising numbers during a speech at the National Press Club on Monday. However, she did attempt to distance herself from some of her rivals, without mentioning their names specifically.</p> <p>“You know, a lot of candidates have a lot of plans,” Klobuchar said. “Me? Well, I have big, bold plans, yes. But I have also given myself and our Congress and our nation deadlines.”</p> <p>Klobuchar has long had an Iowa-centric strategy, frequently visiting the state and deploying a significant amount of her staff there.</p> <p>The longer she stays in the race, the more likely one of her rivals will stumble. The most important one to help her chances is Biden, Pearson said.</p> <p>“If Joe Biden falters, there may be some Democratic voters looking for a moderate candidate and take a closer look at her,” Pearson said.</p> <p><strong>Minnesota delegation</strong></p> <p>U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is raising a significant amount of cash from her national fame amid repeated Twitter fights with President Donald Trump. </p> <p>For the second straight quarter, Omar raised the most money of Minnesota’s eight-member delegation to the U.S. House. Her campaign took in $613,000 in the second quarter, even though her Minneapolis district is among the safest Democratic seats in the country.</p> <p>U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, a fellow freshman Democrat who represents a swing district in the south Metro, raised the second-most at $570,000.</p> <p>U.S. Reps. Jim Hagedorn and Dean Phillips, who also are in their first terms, each raised less than $200,000 in the quarter. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Hornet_interrupts_Ian_Leonard_s_forecast_0_7527794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Hornet_interrupts_Ian_Leonard_s_forecast_0_7527794_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Hornet_interrupts_Ian_Leonard_s_forecast_0_7527794_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Hornet_interrupts_Ian_Leonard_s_forecast_0_7527794_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Hornet_interrupts_Ian_Leonard_s_forecast_0_7527794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A hornet interrupted FOX 9's Ian Leonard's forecast." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hornets interrupt Ian Leonard's FOX 9 forecast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 09:00PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 09:03PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Twin Cities metro area will be getting some hot weather in the coming days, but it's also looking a bit buggy.</p><p>FOX 9's Ian Leonard was in the middle of his forecast Tuesday night, when some hornets interrupted his report.</p><p>The bugs swooped in on the station's tower camera, buzzing about what would have been a picturesque sunset.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/bus-only-lanes-coming-to-minneapolis-streets-to-increase-reliability-for-riders" title="Bus-only lanes coming to Minneapolis streets to increase reliability for riders" data-articleId="418556940" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/08/21/metro%20transit_1534906846773.JPG_5955762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/08/21/metro%20transit_1534906846773.JPG_5955762_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/08/21/metro%20transit_1534906846773.JPG_5955762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/08/21/metro%20transit_1534906846773.JPG_5955762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/08/21/metro%20transit_1534906846773.JPG_5955762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bus-only lanes coming to Minneapolis streets to increase reliability for riders</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Courtney Godfrey, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 08:20PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 08:49PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After testing additional bus lanes in the city of Minneapolis, Metro Transit is moving forward with the project that is expected to help improve service reliability and efficiency.</p><p>With the number of people riding the bus continuing to decline over the last several years, Metro Transit and the city of Minneapolis are hoping better reliability will win those riders over.</p><p>To increase that reliability, bus-only lanes could be the answer.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/grill-catches-on-fire-spreads-to-home-in-stearns-county-minn" title="Grill catches on fire, spreads to home in Stearns County, Minn." data-articleId="418551427" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/firee_1563325314891_7527905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/firee_1563325314891_7527905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/firee_1563325314891_7527905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/firee_1563325314891_7527905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/firee_1563325314891_7527905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Grill catches on fire, spreads to home in Stearns County, Minn.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 07:54PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 08:03PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man is cleaning up the damage after a grill caught on fire and spread to his house in Stearns County, Minnesota.</p><p>According to the sheriff's office, at about 9 a.m. Saturday, the man was grilling on his lower patio when the grill caught on fire. The fire is believed to have started at the propane tank nozzle.</p><p>The man immediately got out of his house and called 911. The house caught fire due to how close it was to the grill. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
Featured Videos (Photo by Allison Shelley/Getty Images)" title="487457963_1563323970026-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies at 99</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/cheryl-reeve-has-minnesota-lynx-off-to-10-7-start"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Cheryl_Reeve_talks_Lynx__10_7_start_0_7527385_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Cheryl_Reeve_talks_Lynx__10_7_start_0_20190716235444"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cheryl Reeve has Minnesota Lynx off to 10-7 start</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-gets-lost-trying-to-jet-ski-to-isle-royale-is-rescued-by-canadian-freighter"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/7V%20JET%20SKI%20RESCUE%20ISLE%20ROYALE%20_00.00.16.21_1563320302566.png_7527419_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="7V JET SKI RESCUE ISLE ROYALE _00.00.16.21_1563320302566.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man gets lost trying to jet ski to Isle Royale, is rescued by Canadian freighter</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div Most Recent https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/08/21/metro%20transit_1534906846773.JPG_5955762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/08/21/metro%20transit_1534906846773.JPG_5955762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/08/21/metro%20transit_1534906846773.JPG_5955762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Bus-only lanes coming to Minneapolis streets to increase reliability for riders</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/grill-catches-on-fire-spreads-to-home-in-stearns-county-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/firee_1563325314891_7527905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/firee_1563325314891_7527905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/firee_1563325314891_7527905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/firee_1563325314891_7527905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/firee_1563325314891_7527905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Grill catches on fire, spreads to home in Stearns County, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/retired-supreme-court-justice-john-paul-stevens-dies-at-99" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/John%20Paul%20Stevens_1563323970026.jpg_7527488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/John%20Paul%20Stevens_1563323970026.jpg_7527488_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/John%20Paul%20Stevens_1563323970026.jpg_7527488_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/John%20Paul%20Stevens_1563323970026.jpg_7527488_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/John%20Paul%20Stevens_1563323970026.jpg_7527488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former&#x20;Supreme&#x20;Court&#x20;Justice&#x20;John&#x20;Paul&#x20;Stevens&#x20;testifies&#x20;before&#x20;the&#x20;Senate&#x20;Committee&#x20;on&#x20;Campaign&#x20;Finance&#x20;on&#x20;Capitol&#x20;Hill&#x20;April&#x20;30&#x2c;&#x20;2014&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Allison&#x20;Shelley&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies at 99</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teens-making-miracle-recovery-after-crash-with-moose" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/moose-car-crash_1562963698860_7518442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/moose-car-crash_1562963698860_7518442_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/moose-car-crash_1562963698860_7518442_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/moose-car-crash_1562963698860_7518442_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/moose-car-crash_1562963698860_7518442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;photos&#x20;from&#x20;GoFundMe&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teen making 'miracle' recovery after crash with moose</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/cheryl-reeve-has-minnesota-lynx-off-to-10-7-start" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Cheryl_Reeve_talks_Lynx__10_7_start_0_7527385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Cheryl_Reeve_talks_Lynx__10_7_start_0_7527385_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Cheryl_Reeve_talks_Lynx__10_7_start_0_7527385_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Cheryl_Reeve_talks_Lynx__10_7_start_0_7527385_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Cheryl_Reeve_talks_Lynx__10_7_start_0_7527385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cheryl Reeve has Minnesota Lynx off to 10-7 start</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> 