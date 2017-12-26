Klobuchar pushes legislation to protect vulnerable adults

- Vulnerable adults often have a tendency to wander off from their living situations, a dangerous problem in places like Minnesota where temperatures can reach into the negative degrees on a frequent basis.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, is tired of hearing the reports from her state, seeing the problem as entirely preventable with simple technology that is easy and inexpensive to administer.

She's sponsored a bipartisan bill that's already passed the Senate, providing millions in funding to give people with a number of developmental and cognitive disabilities tracking bracelets that allow police to locate them if and when they wander.

It's just one of a number of items on the Senator's agenda, along with a federal budget that's sure to prove contentious. Attacking the new year's legislative calendar alongside Klobuchar will be former Lt. Governor Tina Smith, who will be sworn in next month to fill the seat left by Al Franken, who was dogged by accusations of sexual misconduct and announced his resignation earlier this month.

It will be the first time in Minnesota history two female Senators will represent the state, though Klobuchar says she's just looking forward to getting things done.

"I think this is going to be quite a moment to come into the Senate," she said. “It’s historic, but what really matters to me isn't if it’s a man or a woman, but that it's someone who gets things done.”