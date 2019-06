- Investigators are trying to make an identification after a man discovered a body while kayaking down the Mississippi River.

The kayaker was out Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m. when he saw the body on the west bank of the river near the St. Cloud Hospital south parking ramp.

Deputies say the body, a man, about 5-foot-6-inches inches tall and around 150 pounds, was lying face down in the water and had been there for some time.

Investigators are working to identify the body but efforts so far have failed.

The man was wearing a white or gray T-shirt, tan jean shorts with stitching on back pockets, and black socks. The body had no identifying marks or tattoos appears to be a Caucasian or Native American man.

There was a small campsite near where the man's body was found but it's not clear if it belonged to him.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 320-251-4240 and ask to speak to the on-call investigator.