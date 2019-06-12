< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="journal-content-article"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article> <section id="story412221466" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412221466" data-article-version="1.0">Justice David Lillehaug announces resignation from Minnesota Supreme Court next summer</h1> </header> addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/justice-david-lillehaug-announces-resignation-from-minnesota-supreme-court-next-summer" addthis:title="Justice David Lillehaug announces resignation from Minnesota Supreme Court next summer"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412221466.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412221466");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412221466-412223256"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Lillehaug%20headshot%20formatted_1560346019784.jpg_7386497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Lillehaug%20headshot%20formatted_1560346019784.jpg_7386497_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Lillehaug%20headshot%20formatted_1560346019784.jpg_7386497_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Lillehaug%20headshot%20formatted_1560346019784.jpg_7386497_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Lillehaug%20headshot%20formatted_1560346019784.jpg_7386497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Minnesota Supreme Court)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Minnesota Supreme Court)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412221466-412223256" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Lillehaug%20headshot%20formatted_1560346019784.jpg_7386497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Lillehaug%20headshot%20formatted_1560346019784.jpg_7386497_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Lillehaug%20headshot%20formatted_1560346019784.jpg_7386497_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Lillehaug%20headshot%20formatted_1560346019784.jpg_7386497_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Lillehaug%20headshot%20formatted_1560346019784.jpg_7386497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Minnesota Supreme Court)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Minnesota Supreme Court)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 08:23AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 08:30AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - The Minnesota Supreme Court announced that Justice David L. Lillehaug will resign from the court next summer.</p><p>Lillehaug will not seek reelection to the court after his resignation July 31, 2020. He cited health problems as the reason why.</p><p>“I have loved my six years of work on the Court and had planned to serve for a few more years. But my plan has changed because I have Parkinson’s disease. It’s at an early stage, it’s well-managed, and I feel great,” Lillehaug said in a statement.</p><p>The Justice added that he also wants to spend more time with his wife after he steps down next summer.</p><p>“Even so, I’d like to have a more flexible schedule to work part-time. This will allow my wife and me to do more travel and the outdoor physical activities that we love,” Lillehaug said. “I look forward to the coming year on the Court. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Joe Biden promises to 'cure cancer' if elected president</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 09:24AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 09:26AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former Vice President Joe Biden made a bold promise on Tuesday to "cure cancer" if he is elected president in 2020.</p><p>At a campaign event in Ottumwa, Iowa, Biden expressed the difficulty one faces with a "loss" of a family member and others attempt to comfort them saying, "'I know how you feel'" when in reality they have "no idea how I feel," which is likely in reference to the loss of his son Beau Biden, who died in 2015 from brain cancer.</p><p>"That's why I've worked so hard in my career to make sure that... I promise you if I'm elected president, you're going to see the single most important thing that changes America, we're gonna cure cancer," Biden declared.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ford-recalls-13-million-explorers-f-150s-for-safety-issues" title="Ford recalls 1.3 million Explorers, F-150s for safety issues" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty-ford%20explorer%20recall-061219_1560347352988.jpg_7387708_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty-ford%20explorer%20recall-061219_1560347352988.jpg_7387708_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty-ford%20explorer%20recall-061219_1560347352988.jpg_7387708_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty-ford%20explorer%20recall-061219_1560347352988.jpg_7387708_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty-ford%20explorer%20recall-061219_1560347352988.jpg_7387708_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="2011 Ford Explorers roll of the assembly at the Chicago Assembly Plant on on December 1, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois.&nbsp;(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ford recalls 1.3 million Explorers, F-150s for safety issues</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 08:49AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ford has issues safety recalls for 1.3 million vehicles made over the past decade including Explorer, F-150, and Econoline.</p><p>Ford announced the recalls Wednesday, saying that dealers would contact owners of the SUVs and trucks.</p><p>According to Ford, select Explorers from model years 2011-2017 are included in the safety recall. Some of those SUVs that are can experience problems with steering control due to an issue with rear suspension. So far, Ford says they have only had one reported crash and no injuries reported. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/4-rescued-after-getting-stranded-canoeing-in-lake-superior-1" title="Minneapolis family rescued after getting stranded canoeing in Lake Superior" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/07497C.MXF_14.05.40.04_1559524071627_7344637_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/07497C.MXF_14.05.40.04_1559524071627_7344637_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/07497C.MXF_14.05.40.04_1559524071627_7344637_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/07497C.MXF_14.05.40.04_1559524071627_7344637_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/07497C.MXF_14.05.40.04_1559524071627_7344637_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minneapolis family rescued after getting stranded canoeing in Lake Superior</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 08:48AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 09:07AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say they rescued a family of four from Minneapolis that got stranded while canoeing in Lake Superior along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in northern Michigan.</p><p>The Alger County sheriff's office says a tour boat operator reported several people were stranded along the Upper Peninsula lakeshore about 9 p.m. Tuesday. Rescue boats were sent.</p><p>Two adults were canoeing with two young children along the shore when they were overtaken by winds and waves. </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fox-9-town-ball-rolls-into-cold-spring"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/7V%20VID%20OF%20THE%20SPRINGERS%20_KMSP017a_146.mxf_00.00.11.04_1560342985564.png_7387422_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Cold Spring Springers"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FOX 9 Town Ball rolls into Cold Spring</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cold-spring-springers-play-in-honor-of-late-bat-boy"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/9%20P%20-%20COLD%20SPRINGS%20REMEMBERS%20BRYCE_00.00.34.05_1560300113780.png_7385241_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bryce Holthaus remembered"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cold Spring Springers play in honor of late bat boy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ag-ellison-gop-sen-team-up-to-host-hearing-about-mn-drug-prices"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/TZ-1A%20-%20DRUG%20PRICES_00.00.02.09_1560304160248.png_7385269_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Drugs generic"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>AG </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty-ford%20explorer%20recall-061219_1560347352988.jpg_7387708_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty-ford%20explorer%20recall-061219_1560347352988.jpg_7387708_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty-ford%20explorer%20recall-061219_1560347352988.jpg_7387708_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty-ford%20explorer%20recall-061219_1560347352988.jpg_7387708_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="2011&#x20;Ford&#x20;Explorers&#x20;roll&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;assembly&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Assembly&#x20;Plant&#x20;on&#x20;on&#x20;December&#x20;1&#x2c;&#x20;2010&#x20;in&#x20;Chicago&#x2c;&#x20;Illinois&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Ford recalls 1.3 million Explorers, F-150s for safety issues</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/4-rescued-after-getting-stranded-canoeing-in-lake-superior-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/07497C.MXF_14.05.40.04_1559524071627_7344637_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/07497C.MXF_14.05.40.04_1559524071627_7344637_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/07497C.MXF_14.05.40.04_1559524071627_7344637_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/07497C.MXF_14.05.40.04_1559524071627_7344637_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/07497C.MXF_14.05.40.04_1559524071627_7344637_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minneapolis family rescued after getting stranded canoeing in Lake Superior</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/justice-david-lillehaug-announces-resignation-from-minnesota-supreme-court-next-summer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Lillehaug%20headshot%20formatted_1560346019784.jpg_7386497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Lillehaug%20headshot%20formatted_1560346019784.jpg_7386497_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Lillehaug%20headshot%20formatted_1560346019784.jpg_7386497_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Lillehaug%20headshot%20formatted_1560346019784.jpg_7386497_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Lillehaug%20headshot%20formatted_1560346019784.jpg_7386497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Minnesota&#x20;Supreme&#x20;Court&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Justice David Lillehaug announces resignation from Minnesota Supreme Court next summer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fox-9-town-ball-rolls-into-cold-spring" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/7V%20VID%20OF%20THE%20SPRINGERS%20_KMSP017a_146.mxf_00.00.11.04_1560342985564.png_7387422_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/7V%20VID%20OF%20THE%20SPRINGERS%20_KMSP017a_146.mxf_00.00.11.04_1560342985564.png_7387422_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/7V%20VID%20OF%20THE%20SPRINGERS%20_KMSP017a_146.mxf_00.00.11.04_1560342985564.png_7387422_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/7V%20VID%20OF%20THE%20SPRINGERS%20_KMSP017a_146.mxf_00.00.11.04_1560342985564.png_7387422_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/7V%20VID%20OF%20THE%20SPRINGERS%20_KMSP017a_146.mxf_00.00.11.04_1560342985564.png_7387422_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FOX 9 Town Ball rolls into Cold Spring</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cold-spring-springers-play-in-honor-of-late-bat-boy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/9%20P%20-%20COLD%20SPRINGS%20REMEMBERS%20BRYCE_00.00.34.05_1560300113780.png_7385241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/news">News</a></h4> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/community">Community</a></h4> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> 