- The Minnesota Supreme Court announced that Justice David L. Lillehaug will resign from the court next summer.

Lillehaug will not seek reelection to the court after his resignation July 31, 2020. He cited health problems as the reason why.

“I have loved my six years of work on the Court and had planned to serve for a few more years. But my plan has changed because I have Parkinson’s disease. It’s at an early stage, it’s well-managed, and I feel great,” Lillehaug said in a statement.

The Justice added that he also wants to spend more time with his wife after he steps down next summer.

“Even so, I’d like to have a more flexible schedule to work part-time. This will allow my wife and me to do more travel and the outdoor physical activities that we love,” Lillehaug said. “I look forward to the coming year on the Court. The opportunity to work with my colleagues for the people of Minnesota continues to be the greatest honor of my life.”