Judge orders mediation in fight over Commons Park in Minneapolis

- Located across the street from U.S. Bank Stadium, the Commons Park in Minneapolis fills more than four acres of green space.

While the park opened in 2016, it’s been at the center of a lawsuit for the past five years.

“The biggest concern is that the Commons is not able to be used in a way that serves the public,” said Paul Ostrow, former Minneapolis City Councilman.

Now, the City of Minneapolis and the Minnesota Vikings are at odds about who will be running the park.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board owns the space, but the City of Minneapolis leases and operates the property.

It’s a deal that gives the Minnesota Vikings free use of the park.

“So you have a park that was purchased for $20 million of public money, but is not at all fulfilling its potential, and it can’t and won’t fulfill its potential unless there’s a renegotiation of this very, very bad deal,” Ostrow said.

Ostrow is one of two plaintiffs in the suit alleging that the deal is illegal.

“The park board has to ultimately run this park if it’s going to be a public park,” he said.

Back in May, the court agreed, saying that the city has no authority to operate the park. Now, a judge is referring the ongoing dispute into mediation. The city, the park board and the Vikings are among those listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

“The agreement has to be flipped. Right now it’s an agreement that benefits the Vikings, that allows the public to use it - so long as the Vikings are okay with it. It needs to be the reverse of that. It needs to be a public park that’s primarily used to serve the public and allows the Vikings to use it when they absolutely need it,” Ostrow said.