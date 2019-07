Photo Courtesy: Barron County Jail Photo Courtesy: Barron County Jail

- Jake Patterson, the 21-year-old Wisconsin man sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents last October, has been transferred out of Wisconsin to a prison in a different state.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections confirmed to FOX 9 Tuesday that Patterson is currently at an out-of-state correctional facility, but did not disclose the location out of concern for his safety.

Last October, Patterson broke into the Closs home, killed James and Denise Closs and kidnapped Jayme, holding her captive for 88 days before she eventually escaped on Jan. 10. Patterson was arrested later that day.

Patterson received life sentences in May for both counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the murders of James and Denise and 40 years for kidnapping Jayme. He is serving all three sentences consecutively, with no possibility for parole.