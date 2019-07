- Monday didn’t offer the best golfing weather in the Twin Cities, but the Believe in Miracles – Jack Jablonski Golf Tournament went on at the Wilds Golf Club.

FOX 9’s Jim Rich was there to take in the action.

Jablonski was paralyzed during a high school hockey game years ago. Ever since, he’s worked to pay it forward.

Spirits were high as always on the course, but the money raised for Jablonski’s foundation off the course is what makes the event truly special.

Hear from some of the attendees about why the Jablonski Golf Tournament is a continued success in the Twin Cities.