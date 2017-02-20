Sen. Klobuchar backs National Firefighter Cancer Registry Investigators Sen. Klobuchar backs Firefighter Cancer Registry Senator Amy Klobuchar is standing behind a piece of federal legislation to establish a national firefighter cancer registry. The bill comes on the heels of a Fox 9 investigation that found some firefighters are not being educated or trained on how to prevent cancer risks while on the job, even though a large percentage of firefighters want more help in cutting the risks of getting the disease.

Cancer has become the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths for firefighters. Sixty percent will die from cancer compared with 20 percent of the general public, according to the International Association of Firefighters.

Monday morning, Sen. Klobuchar will join firefighters and medical professionals to highlight the bill that would monitor and track the relationship between firefighters’ exposure to fumes and toxins and cancer diagnoses. The greatest risk comes from the carcinogenic soot that sticks to a firefighter's gear and the exposure can continue long after the fire is out.

FOX 9 INVESTIGATORS: The invisible danger firefighters face

PUSH FOR STATEWIDE REGISTRY

Minnesota is one of 33 states that recognize various cancers as an occupational hazard, but there is no statewide registry to effectively track the number of Minnesota firefighters who have been diagnosed with cancer. In the Minnesota Legislature, Rep. Peggy Bennett (R-Albert Lea) introduced a bill last week to create statewide firefighter cancer registry. Three firefighters from her community were recently diagnosed with cancer within about a year.

"I look at our firefighters as our heroes," said Bennett. "They do a good service. I'd like to do a good service back for them."

Bennett's proposal calls for the health department to keep firefighters anonymous in the registry.

"Lots of researchers are interested in getting the data," she said.

FOX 9 SURVEY

With the help of the Minnesota State Fire Chiefs Association, the Fox 9 Investigators sent out a survey to the state’s more than 700 fire department chiefs to get a better idea on the cancer numbers and find out how many departments know this is a problem.

Out of more than 100 responses, 1 in 5 departments told us they had at least one firefighter diagnosed with cancer, 1 in 10 had multiple cases. Lung cancer and non-Hodgkin lymphoma were the most common.

The results reveal 27 percent of chiefs have not taken any education or prevention measures with their departments. Four percent of those said they were not even aware of the increased risk of cancer for firefighters.

- 26 percent of departments do not have an extractor.

- 87 percent of departments do not have a second set of gear for each firefighter.

- 68 percent of departments do not have spare hoods for each firefighter.

- 80 percent of chiefs do not believe they're getting enough education and support from the state and federal government.