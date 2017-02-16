FAKE NEWS: The media's existential crisis

- For news consumers the relentless discussion of “fake news” can make it seem like reality itself is suddenly up for grabs. And for those who write and produce journalism, it can seem like a media Twilight Zone, where ‘All The News Fit To Print,’ as it says on the New York Times masthead, is now decided by social media shares, likes, and retweets.

“For me, fake news is something deliberately fabricated and knowingly disseminated with the purpose of misleading people,” said Prof. Jane Kirtley, Acting Dean of the University of Minnesota School of Journalism.

Kirtley believes the controversy over fake news has been brewing for decades. “I believe forces on the right and the left, activists on both sides of the election, have been trying to undermine confidence in the mainstream media,” said Kirtley.

For some, the definition of ‘fake news’ has shifted in recent months to include not just something false, but issues of bias as well.

“People have a tendency to seek out information we agree with,” said Prof. Melissa Zimdars of Merrimack College in Massachusetts.

Zimdars analyzed nearly a thousand web sites offering news and information, and identified several different kinds of fake news. She identified sites where facts and sources are made up as fake, distinguishing it from sources that offer information with bias, clickbait sites with sensational headlines, conspiracy sites, and satire.

But she says millenials are not necessarily better at recognizing the differences.

“I think it’s partially because they might not have the same understanding of legacy media,” said Zimdars. For millennials, she said, “everything is filtered through their computer screens.”

“I think you and me and everyone else needs to say what it is, lies,” said Daniel Levitin, a neurologist and author of “Weaponized Lies.” Levitin encourages consumers of news to become their own fact checkers, by examining the URL addresses of web sites, and taking a closer look at the style and writing to see if it represents traditional journalism.

“Just ask yourself a few simple questions if you can verify it or not,” Levitin said. “Don’t be part of the problem of circulating something a million times that isn’t true.”

FOX 9 Investigators: The ‘Fake News’ Test

The FOX 9 Investigators developed a “Fake News Test,” and surveyed more than 1,100 people. The vast majority of respondents took the survey through Facebook, a frequent source of ‘fake news’ throughout the 2016 Election Cycle. The respondents are therefore, self selecting in this survey, which is not considered scientific.

We found many of the respondents had a difficult time distinguishing fake versus real headlines.

For example, a recent headline from CNN that read, ‘Intel Chiefs Presented Trump with Claims of Russian Efforts to Compromise Him,” was considered fake by 39 percent of all respondents. The story was correctly considered real by 61 percent of the respondents.

In his first press conference as President, Mr. Trump also said the story was fake. “I’m not going to give you a question,” President Trump said to CNN White House Reporter, Jim Acosta. “Your organization is fake news,” said the President.

Even the media’s honest mistakes are now considered malicious. Most polls failed to predict President Trump’s Electoral College victory over Hillary Clinton, including a headline in The Washington Post on the eve of the election, ‘Hillary Clinton has enough electoral votes to win the White House in final Fix map.” The majority of respondents, 76 percent, considered this real headline, from a mainstream news organization, to be fake.

Some of the more controversial ‘fake news’ headlines concern President Trump’s senior advisor, Steve Bannon, the former publisher of the alt right web site, Breitbart News. Bannon recently told the New York Times he considers the media to be “the opposition party,” not the Democrats.

But when it comes to Bannon, people seem to have difficult distinguishing between real and fake headlines.

“White Nationalists See Advocate in Steve Bannon..,” is from a November 15 story from CNN. In our survey, 51 percent believe the headline is fake.

That same day, the New York Times published a staff editorial with the headline, “Steve ‘Turn On The Hate’ Bannon, In the White House.” The sensational sounding headline fooled many of our test takers, 60 percent thought the headline was fake.

A headline from NPR on February 8 seemed bizarre at first blush, ’Steve Bannon Aligns With Vatican Hard-Liners Who Oppose Pope Francis,’ but the story is based on solid reporting by the New York Times regarding Bannon’s relationship with American Cardinal Raymond Burke with on-the-record sources. But 69 percent believed the headline was fake.

Other headlines were so absurd, our respondents were incredulous. “President Obama Confirms He Will Refuse to Leave Office if Trump is Elected” or a “Confirmed: CIA Plans to Stop Trump Inauguration,” were considered fake by 94 percent of those surveyed.

To establish a baseline of belief, we asked two questions with broad scientific consensus. The first, “Human Behavior Is Contributing to Global Climate Change,” was considered a fact by 63 percent, 7 percent said it was fiction, and 30% said the statement was a matter of opinion. That was similar to the pattern for the second statement, “Vaccines are, overall, safe and beneficial.” Among the respondents, 77 percent said it was a statement of fact, 4 percent said it was fiction, and 20 percent said it was a statement of opinion.

The 'Fake News' test: Answers & analysis

1. “Intel Chiefs Presented Trump with Claims of Russian Efforts to Compromise Him”

REAL: 61% FAKE: 39%

ANALYSIS: This is a January 12, 2017 headline from CNN. BuzzFeed and CNN were the first to report this story, based on unconfirmed accounts from a former British intelligence officer. BuzzFeed published the actual intelligence brief. The reporting was criticized by some because the account could not be independently confirmed, and US intelligence agencies were skeptical about its overall veracity.

University of Minnesota Journalism Professor Jane Kirtley believes the story was fair game.

“Once it had the intelligence communities attention it's not fake news anymore, and it's not irresponsible journalism to report it,” said Kirtley.

2. “White Nationalists see advocate in Steve Bannon who will hold Trump to his campaign promises”

REAL: 49% FAKE: 51%

ANALYSIS: It’s a real headline from CNN on November 15, 2016, with an on-the-record interview with former Ku Klux Klan member David Duke. Steve Bannon is a special advisor to the president and former publisher of the Alt Right site Breitbart News. He is a key figure in the Trump Administration. One could argue about the precise nature of alleged ties with the Alt Right movement, but it's a relevant story about an influential figure.

3. “Obama Signs Executive Order Banning The Pledge of Allegiance in Schools Nationwide”

REAL: 14% FAKE: 86%

ANALYSIS: An August 2016 headline from a site known for spreading malware and fake news, and appropriating the trademark for ABC News with a very similar URL. According to a survey by BuzzFeed, this was one of the most popular fake news headlines of the last year. The myth-busting site, Snopes, calls it a recycled old chestnut that has no basis in the truth.

4. “President Obama Confirms He Will Refuse to Leave Office If Trump Is Elected”

REAL: 5% FAKE: 95%

ANALYSIS: This headline appeared, among other places, in The Burrard Street Journal in September 2016, which makes clear on a disclaimer that it is a purely satirical site.

5. “Hillary Clinton has enough electoral votes to win the White House in final Fix map”

REAL: 24% FAKE: 76%

ANALYSIS: The vast majority of polls failed to predict Donald Trumps electoral win. This headline, that appeared on the eve of the election in The Washington Post, is among the stories that got it wrong. There are lessons to be learned here: about prognostication, the error rate in polling, aggregating and weighting errors in polling, and the overall tendency in the media to treat campaigns as a horse race. But the reporting was true based on the available evidence.

6. “Steve ‘Turn On the Hate’ Bannon, in the White House”

REAL: 40% FAKE: 60%

ANALYSIS: A real staff editorial from the opinion pages of the New York Times on August 15, 2016. The sensational and opinionated tone of the headline appears to have influenced many of the respondents, 60 percent of whom considered this a fake headline. It’s a very real headline, but clearly one with an opinion and slant.

7. “Florida man dies in meth-lab explosion after lighting farts on fire”

REAL: 40% FAKE: 60%

ANALYSIS: This February 2016 headline from The Valley Report has been called fake by a number of sites evaluating fake news.

“Some of these stories my be exaggerated, embellished or an outright work of fiction,” states a disclaimer on the site. And it offers this sage advice: “Use proper judgment when reading anything on the internet.”

8. “Van Full of Illegals Show Up to Vote Clinton at SIX Polling Places”

REAL: 16% FAKE: 84%

ANALYSIS: This headline and accompanying story, was heavily circulated on Facebook and Twitter during November 2016. The article offers no proof that the van was filled with illegal immigrants, and provides a link to a Phoenix FOX affiliate, which did not report on anything concerning this story. This was one of many voter fraud stories without evidence or substantiation that circulated on the internet during the 2016 election cycle.

9. “Steve Bannon Aligns With Vatican Hard-Liners Who Oppose Pope Francis”

REAL: 31% FAKE: 69%

ANALYSIS: A headline from NPR on February 8 seemed bizarre at first blush, but the story is based on solid reporting, with on-the-record sources by the New York Times regarding Bannon’s relationship with American Cardinal Raymond Burke. Still, 69 percent apparently thought the story was to bizarre to be real and called it fake.

10. Man shoots off his own penis taking selfies with gun

REAL: 49% FAKE: 51%

ANALYSIS: This is a widely spread hoax that originated with a satirical web site. The photo that accompanied the article was from a completely unrelated article.

11. ‘The Electoral College was meant to stop men like Trump from taking office’

REAL: 41% FAKE: 59%

ANALYSIS: A real tweet from Liam Stack, a veteran reporter for the New York Times, that links to an article in The Atlantic. The original article is considered analysis. But the nature of the headline is so sensational, many questioned its authenticity. The Public Editor of The New York Times criticized Stack and another reporter who had postings on Twitter that reflected a particularly political point of view. That said, the news aspect of the reportage is real and legitimate.

12. “Pizzagate: Podesta pedo perps and Clinton’s international child sex trafficking ring exposed”

REAL: 8% FAKE: 92%

ANALYSIS: This story, widely known as PizzaGate, has been widely discredited. It is based on a conspiratorial interpretation of emails released by WikiLeaks.

13. CONFIRMED: CIA PLANS TO STOP TRUMP INAUGURATION

REAL: 6% FAKE: 94%



ANALYSIS: This widely discredited article began with InfoWars, a site affiliated with talk radio show host Alex Jones. No evidence is offered. It appears to be entirely speculative. The Fox 9 Investigators reached out to the people who run the web site for comment and have not heard from them.

14. “Donald Trump Won 7.5 Million Popular Vote Landslide in Heartland”

REAL: 26% FAKE: 74%

ANALYSIS: The Alt Right site Breitbart News published this story in November 2016. The story relies on a fake map and some very creative math. In essence, the map eliminates all the counties Hillary Clinton won in the so-called ‘Heartland,’ which appears to be anything that is not the East and West Coasts. The reporter also eliminates 52 counties where Hillary Clinton did very well. The Washington Post has a detailed analysis of the errors of omission in this report. Bottom line: Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by almost 2.9 million votes.

15. ‘Pope Francis Shocks World, Endorses Donald Trump for President’

REAL: 11% FAKE: 89%

ANALYSIS: This story originated with WTOE 5 News, which describes itself as a fantasy news site. The Pope did not endorse Donald Trump, nor did he endorse Bernie Sanders, which has also been reported by fake news sites.

16. FACT OR FICTION:

We asked people to evaluate two statements that have broad scientific consensus.

A. Human behavior is contributing to global climate change.

FACT 63%

FICTION 7%

OPINION 30%

B. Vaccines are, overall, safe and beneficial

FACT: 77%

FICTION: 4%

OPINION: 20%