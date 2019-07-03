Police in St. Paul, Minnesota are investigating after they say nearly 50 electric rental scooters were vandalized downtown last week.

St. Paul Police Department spokesperson Steve Linders said Spin, one of three scooter rental companies operating in the city, reported 49 scooters total were damaged over the course of three days: 10 on June 25, 8 on June 26 and 31 on June 27.

Almost all the scooters were damaged in the same manner—where it appeared they had been picked up and smashed down, Linders said. A few scooters had also had their brake lines cut. The company estimates it will cost up to $1,200 to fix each scooter, depending on the extent of the damage.