Inclusive playground for all children opens in Burnsville

- Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 is celebrating the opening of an inclusive playground, which will be accessible to all children.



A mother whose daughter uses a walker and wheelchair was inspired to raise money for an inclusive and barrier-free playground. Fundraising efforts took several years, but received a boost from a $50,000 grant from U.S. Bank and the Minnesota Vikings. Some district funds were also used.



The new playground at the Gideon Pond Elementary features a rubber floor, which unlike wood chips, works well with walkers and wheelchairs.

This is the first inclusive playground in Burnsville and in the school district.