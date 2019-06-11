An 80-year-old driver suffered life-threatening injuries after he hit a crop sprayer south of Rochester, Minnesota.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, a man in a VW Jetta was heading west on Highway 30 in Pleasant Grove Township when he attempted to pass a crop sprayer as it was turning left. The Jetta hit the left front of crop sprayer and rolled several times.
The driver of the Jetta, an 80-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.