- I-94 will be closed in Minneapolis overnight Wednesday and Thursday as MnDOT crews wash the Lowry Tunnel.

Both directions of I-94 will be closed between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday night for the washing.

According to MnDOT, roughly 175,000 vehicles pass through the tunnel each day, which is a third more vehicles than New York’s Lincoln Tunnel.

Over time, the traffic dirties the tunnel, requiring it to be cleaned by specialized tunnel-cleaning tools.

MnDOT says cleaning the tunnels brightens the walls and improves safety for travelers that use it. Crews also replace broken lights while they clean.

The 1,497-foot tunnel under Lyndale and Hennepin Avenues was built in 1969.