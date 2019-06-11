Maple Grove police are investigating after a man reportedly went into a home and forced a woman to give up her car keys Tuesday morning.

Police say around 10:25 a.m. officers responded to a report of forced entry into a home on the 16800 block of 80th Place North. The suspect made the homeowner give him her purse and car keys. He then left the area in her vehicle.

The vehicle is a 2015 Silver Honda Accord with a Minnesota license plate of 944THK.