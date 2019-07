Crack in the pavement on Highway 67 near Granite Falls, Minnesota as of June 13, 2019. (Photo credit: MnDOT)

- Highway 67 southeast of Granite Falls, Minnesota will remain closed until 2020 because portions of the roadway have shifted, causing a significant crack in the pavement.

The highway has been closed between the Upper Sioux Agency State Park entrance and 600th Street, just west of the Yellow Medicine River Bridge, since April 4. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the embankment has moved at a consistent rate of approximately 1 inch per day at the main crack in the pavement.

MnDOT is investigating what is causing the roadway to shift. Staff are measuring the depth of the movement underground and have determined there is significant movement at 50 feet beneath the road service.

The department will eventually consider options for stabilizing the slope and conduct a feasibility study for reopening the road.

In the meantime, traffic is being rerouted to Highway 23, Highway 274 and County Road 18.