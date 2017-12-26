Hours extended to prepay 2018 Hennepin Co. property taxes

- Hennepin County is extending hours for residents to prepay their 2018 property taxes in response to a higher than usual number of residents who want to pay their property taxes in advance.

Hennepin County officials say more people want to prepay their 2018 property taxes following the recent federal tax law changes. Last week, President Donald Trump signed a $1.5 trillion tax overhaul that give big cuts to corporations and more modest reductions to others.

You can prepay your taxes using one of the following methods:

IN PERSON

Residents may pay up to the amount stated in their proposed property tax notice sent in November. In person payments can be made at the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis.

Extended hours:

8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26 to Friday, Dec. 29

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30 (The Government Center parking ramp will be open during this time)

E-CHECK

Visit the website Enter your 13-digit property ID Click the "other years" button Enter your payment amount. Do not choose a transaction type, but continue to enter your banking information Click "continue" and follow directions to complete your payment

MAIL