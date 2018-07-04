Hot, humid start to Fourth of July fun

- It was a steamy, humid start to the Fourth of July with a heat advisory in effect for the Twin Cities metro area for much of the day.

Due to the humidity, organizers canceled the Red, White and Boom half marathon scheduled for Wednesday morning in Minneapolis. They made the announcement earlier in the week, telling runners they could instead participate in a quarter marathon or 5K race.

“Well, I wish I would’ve been able to run it,” said Ben Lazarus, a runner. “But if it’s not safe, then I guess will have to do less than a half marathon.”

“Because it is so humid. I was like good thing it’s not overly hot right now, but the humidity I feel is tough,” said Diane Henry, a runner.

Despite the weather, the parade route in Richfield was packed, albeit a little sweaty. With storms also moving through the metro throughout the day, some parade attendees told Fox 9 they were hoping for a little cool down.

“Rain, lots of rain, that’d be cool right?” said Jen Larson, a Richfield parade goer. “Because it’s colder, it’s too hot for sunshine.”

“The rain. Just because I hate heat. Getting old, can’t handle the heat,” said Charles Foote, who attended the Richfield parade.

They later got their wish as rain later fell on the parade. The National Weather Service canceled the heat advisory for the Twin Cities metro area in the late afternoon.