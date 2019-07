- The Twin Cities metro area will be getting some hot weather in the coming days, but it's also looking a bit buggy.

FOX 9's Ian Leonard was in the middle of his forecast Tuesday night, when some hornets interrupted his report.

The bugs swooped in on the station's tower camera, buzzing about what would have been a picturesque sunset.

At first, Leonard was a bit bugged out, but didn't let the unexpected guests slow him down, attempting to use his best karate skills to "scare" them away.

"We need some spray or something!" Leonard exclaimed as he completed his forecast.

Anchor Bisi Onile-Ere suggested Leonard's forecast perhaps was "too sweet like honey."