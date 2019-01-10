Hopkins High School students hoping to de-stigmatize mental health issues

- Two students at Hopkins High School are working to remove the stigma that comes along with mental health issues.

Among middle and high school students, having mental health issues is likely something kids don’t like to talk about.

That’s exactly what Sam Segelbaum and Noah Zaroff are trying to change.

The more it’s talked about, the more it’s accepted as just something kids go through sometimes.

Thursday, Segelbaum and Zaroff hosted an event called, “Break the Stigmas of Mental Illness” at the High School.

There were various resources and speeches to let students and adults know that they’re not alone if they struggle sometimes.

The pair is also raising money for the school’s wellness center, a place in the school where kids can go for professional help.

“Many students have problems at home,” said Segelbaum. “We’re a very diverse group here at Hopkins so you never know what’s going on at home. You could also be dealing with certain things that haven’t been diagnosed such as ADD, ADHD, OCD.”

“Some people may be judged just because they’re struggling with depression or anxiety and some people may not understand that and that’s that stigma we’re hoping to break,” added Zaroff.

Only 15 students get help from the Wellness Center every week on average at Hopkins, but it is believed dozens more actually need the help.

The center, which is staffed by a social worker, a school psychologist and a therapist, is free of charge to students.