- Family, friends are first responders are saying goodbye Friday to a Hopkins, Minnesota police officer who was hit and killed by a car while riding his bike in Rogers over the weekend.

Detective Kevin Hegyi, 45, had been with the Hopkins Police Department for the past seven years. He was off-duty when he died.

Hopkins Police Chief Brent Johnson said Hegyi was an avid biker and runner and was training to lead their SWAT team in a run next month in honor of a fallen officer.

A procession was held earlier this week as Hegyi’s body was brought to the funeral home.

His colleagues said the experienced detective was dedicated to serving the community and will be remembered for being an outstanding husband and father to his three children.

“We’re a very close-knit department and we are one big family here, so it is truly making an impact on everyone who works in this organization,” Johnson said.

The crash remains under investigation, but the driver of the car remained at the scene and is said to be cooperating with investigators.

Hegyi’s funeral begins at 11 a.m. at Grace Fellowship Church in Brooklyn Park. His funeral procession will travel from the church to Mound Cemetery in neighboring Brooklyn Center.