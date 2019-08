- Two suspects were arrested after they were chased away by a homeowner's dog during an attempted robbery Tuesday in a town in Ontario, Canada.

According to Durham Regional Police, at about 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a call on Park Road South in Oshawa. Authorities said two suspects were inside the victim's residence when they all started arguing. One of the suspects pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim's gold dental grill.

The victim fought back and, during the struggle, the victim's large dog bit one of the suspects and chased them out of the residence and down the street. The suspects were located by police nearby and arrested.

The suspect was treated for a minor injury.