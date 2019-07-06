< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Hmong Freedom Festival underway in St. Paul Hmong Freedom Festival underway in St. Paul data-title="Hmong Freedom Festival underway in St. Paul" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/hmong-freedom-festival-underway-in-st-paul" addthis:title="Hmong Freedom Festival underway in St. Paul" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/hmong-freedom-festival-underway-in-st-paul";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416671149" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PAUL (FOX 9)</strong> - The 39th annual Hmong Freedom Festival kicked off at McMurray Fields in St. Paul on Saturday.</p> <p>The community came together for the weekend-long festival that celebrates Hmong culture with live music, sports, food, and other fun.</p> <p>More than 50,000 people are expected to visit the festival this weekend and volunteers tell us it brings in folks from all over.</p> <p>"A lot of people actually travel in from other states just for this festivity and so it’s really amazing and it’s very cultural,” says Mary Xiong, volunteer. “So if people want to come out and enjoy some Hmong cultural activities, this is definitely the place and the time of year.”</p> <p>The festival continues on Sunday. Visitors might notice some extra security this year after <a href="https://www.fox9.com/news/officials-address-social-media-threats-for-hmong-freedom-fest" target="_blank"><strong>possible threats against the festival popped up</strong></a> online and on fliers left on cars in St. Paul.</p> <p>Even before the threats, police said they planned to increase security after an incident in 2018. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/man-pulled-from-mud-in-roseville-minn" title="Man pulled from mud in Roseville, Minn." data-articleId="416694780" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/06/mud-rescue3_1562470177723_7484868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/06/mud-rescue3_1562470177723_7484868_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/06/mud-rescue3_1562470177723_7484868_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/06/mud-rescue3_1562470177723_7484868_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/06/mud-rescue3_1562470177723_7484868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man pulled from mud in Roseville, Minn.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 10:30PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Roseville firefighters rescued a man who got fully stuck in the mud on Saturday.</p><p>Photos posted to Facebook by the department show crews in safety gear moving into a wooded area to pull out the man.</p><p>Fire crews only said the man was in a low-lying area in the city. Thankfully, the department was able to quickly get the man from the mud.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/body-found-during-search-for-tuber-on-crow-river-near-st-michael" title="Body found during search for tuber on Crow River near St. Michael" data-articleId="416690051" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/06/Body_found_during_search_for_tuber_on_Cr_0_7484906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/06/Body_found_during_search_for_tuber_on_Cr_0_7484906_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/06/Body_found_during_search_for_tuber_on_Cr_0_7484906_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/06/Body_found_during_search_for_tuber_on_Cr_0_7484906_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/06/Body_found_during_search_for_tuber_on_Cr_0_7484906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A body has been found as crew searched for a tuber reported missing along the Crow River on Saturday, the Wright County Sheriff's Office reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Body found during search for tuber on Crow River near St. Michael</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 09:25PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 10:34PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A body has been found as crew searched for a tuber reported missing along the Crow River on Saturday, the Wright County Sheriff's Office reports.</p><p>Crews had been searching for a missing man who was tubing with friends from Hanover, Minnesota towards Dayton. While they were on the river, deputies say the man flipped over in his tube and went into the water just before 5 p.m.</p><p>The man was last seen about a quarter-mile south of 36th Circle NE in St. Michael.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/search-underway-for-missing-tuber-on-crow-river-near-hanover-minn" title="Body found during search for tuber on Crow River near St. Michael" data-articleId="416679031" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/06/Body_found_during_search_for_tuber_on_Cr_0_7484906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/06/Body_found_during_search_for_tuber_on_Cr_0_7484906_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/06/Body_found_during_search_for_tuber_on_Cr_0_7484906_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/06/Body_found_during_search_for_tuber_on_Cr_0_7484906_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/06/Body_found_during_search_for_tuber_on_Cr_0_7484906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A body has been found as crew searched for a tuber reported missing along the Crow River on Saturday, the Wright County Sheriff's Office reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Body found during search for tuber on Crow River near St. Michael</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 07:40PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 10:34PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A body has been found as crew searched for a tuber reported missing along the Crow River on Saturday, the Wright County Sheriff's Office reports.</p><p>Crews had been searching for a missing man who was tubing with friends from Hanover, Minnesota towards Dayton. While they were on the river, deputies say the man hit a tree and flipped over in his tube and went into the water just before 5 p.m.</p><p>The man was last seen about a quarter-mile south of 36th Circle NE in St. Michael.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/body-found-during-search-for-tuber-on-crow-river-near-st-michael"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/06/crow-river-search-3_1562465047320_7484901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="crow-river-search-3_1562465047320.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Body found during search for tuber on Crow River near St. Michael</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/search-underway-for-missing-tuber-on-crow-river-near-hanover-minn"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/06/crow-river-search-3_1562465047320_7484901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="crow-river-search-3_1562465047320.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Body found during search for tuber on Crow River near St. Michael</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mount-rushmore-memorial-to-begin-major-construction-project"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/06/Construction_on_Mount_Rushmore_National__0_7484711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Construction_on_Mount_Rushmore_National__0_20190707002737-405538"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mount Rushmore Memorial to begin major construction project</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hmong-freedom-festival-underway-in-st-paul"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/06/163DF6HH.MXF_00.00.55.00_1562456389775_7484560_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="163DF6HH.MXF_00.00.55.00_1562456389775.png"/> <span id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/body-found-during-search-for-tuber-on-crow-river-near-st-michael" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/06/crow-river-search-3_1562465047320_7484901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/06/crow-river-search-3_1562465047320_7484901_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/06/crow-river-search-3_1562465047320_7484901_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/06/crow-river-search-3_1562465047320_7484901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/06/crow-river-search-3_1562465047320_7484901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Body found during search for tuber on Crow River near St. Michael</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/search-underway-for-missing-tuber-on-crow-river-near-hanover-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/06/crow-river-search-3_1562465047320_7484901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/06/crow-river-search-3_1562465047320_7484901_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/06/crow-river-search-3_1562465047320_7484901_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/06/crow-river-search-3_1562465047320_7484901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/06/crow-river-search-3_1562465047320_7484901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Body found during search for tuber on Crow River near St. Michael</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mount-rushmore-memorial-to-begin-major-construction-project" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/06/Construction_on_Mount_Rushmore_National__0_7484711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/06/Construction_on_Mount_Rushmore_National__0_7484711_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/06/Construction_on_Mount_Rushmore_National__0_7484711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/06/Construction_on_Mount_Rushmore_National__0_7484711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/06/Construction_on_Mount_Rushmore_National__0_7484711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mount Rushmore Memorial to begin major construction project</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hmong-freedom-festival-underway-in-st-paul" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/06/163DF6HH.MXF_00.00.55.00_1562456389775_7484560_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/06/163DF6HH.MXF_00.00.55.00_1562456389775_7484560_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/06/163DF6HH.MXF_00.00.55.00_1562456389775_7484560_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/06/163DF6HH.MXF_00.00.55.00_1562456389775_7484560_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/06/163DF6HH.MXF_00.00.55.00_1562456389775_7484560_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hmong Freedom Festival underway in St. Paul</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/eye-drops-and-ointment-sold-at-walgreens-walmart-recalled-due-to-sterility-concerns" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-537949740_1562450493974_7484276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-537949740_1562450493974_7484276_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-537949740_1562450493974_7484276_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-537949740_1562450493974_7484276_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-537949740_1562450493974_7484276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Greg&#x20;Fiume&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Eye drops and ointment sold at Walgreens, Walmart recalled due to sterility concerns</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div 