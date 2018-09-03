Historic Minneapolis cemetery seeking information after vandals steal plaque

This is what the missing plaque looks like. Photo credit Friends of the Cemetery

- A Minneapolis cemetery is asking for help after one of its plaques was stolen and a pillar was damaged last week.

The Minneapolis Pioneers and Soldiers Cemetery posted to Facebook to announce the vandalism, which it said happened sometime between Aug. 28 and Sept. 1.

According to the post, vandals removed and stole one of the cemetery plaques on the Lake Street entrance and caused minor damage to one pillar while attempting to remove the second plaque.

The 90-year-old plaques were placed in 1928 and are, along with the gates and fence, "one of the most identifiable landmarks in the cemetery."

The Friends of the Cemetery is offering a reward for information which leads to the return of the plaque.

If you have information, contact Friends of the Cemetery at friendsofthecemetery@gmail.com. You can also contact the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct at: 612-673-5703.