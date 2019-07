- A high heat advisory is in effect for the Twin Cities metro area until Friday evening. The counties under the advisory include Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin and Ramsey counties.

Temperatures are expected to go into the 90s with high dew points in the 70s. A major heatwave will be expanding to more than 30 states through the weekend.

A triple digit heat index can be dangerous, especially for the elderly and young children.

During high heat, officials urge people to stay in cool or air-conditioned spaces.

For a map of cooling centers in Hennepin County, click here. For information on cooling centers in Ramsey County, click here.