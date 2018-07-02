Henry County triplets graduate with perfect GPA's

- A Henry County family has a unique academic distinction to be proud of. A set of triplets graduated summa cum laude from Ola High School, each with a 4.0 grade point average.

Kendall, Kody and Sydney Belcher credit their parents with setting high expectations and helping them accomplish their goals. "Every kid wants to make their parents proud," said Kendall.

The trio says any child can achieve the same goal, through dedication, sacrifice and a little friendly competition.

For 18 years, the triplets have done most everything together, but now their academic careers are taking them in different directions. Kolby and Sydney will attend Georgia State University, while Kendall is headed to Gordon State College.

They each say they now share a new goal: graduating from college with perfect GPA's as well.