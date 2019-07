- Hennepin County is rolling out a new program to help kids learn to swim. The program is designed not only to make lessons more fun, but also affordable.

In a state like Minnesota, there is no shortage of places to cool your heels. However, while the opportunities to swim may be abundant, lessons do not always come that easy.

In fact, last year in Minnesota, 40 people drowned in non-boating related accidents.

In Hennepin County, the water patrol is responsible for safety on lakes and rivers throughout the county.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says the best way to achieve safety on the water is through education.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office, in partnership with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, will launch a new water safety program called Water & Ice Safety Education (WISE) to offer swimming lessons to those who cannot afford them. Low-income youth can apply to receive a package of eight 40-minute swimming lessons for just $5.

While learning to swim may seem like a rite of passage for kids growing up, it is not always a given. This new program aim to make those skills accessible to everyone.

The sheriff’s office and the park board will announce more details about the program, including how to apply and how many spots are available, at a news conference Monday afternoon.