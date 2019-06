- School leaders found a handgun in a student's backpack at John A. Johnson Achievement Plus Elementary School in St. Paul, Minnesota Monday, according to an email sent to families from the school's principal.

In the notice, Principal Lisa Gruenewald said toward the end of the school day on Monday staff learned there may be a weapon in a student's backpack.

"I responded immediately, following safety procedures, and found and recovered a handgun," wrote Gruenewald.

Police are looking into how the student came in contact with the gun.

Gruenewald said no threats were made at the school and there was no intent to use the gun.

In response to the incident, school counselors will be available to meet with students.

"The safety of our students and staff is of paramount importance," said St. Paul Public Schools spokesperson Kevin Burns. "We are taking this situation seriously, and we ask our families and members of the communities to assist us by checking students' backpacks and other items to help ensure schools remain as safe as possible."