Hail about the size of a golf ball fell in Rush City. Photo Courtesy: Jenny Skwira

The storm on July 19, 2019 caused damage in Almena, Wisconsin. Photo Courtesy: Jeremy Feidt

- A severe storm left a trail of damage just northeast of the Twin Cities metro area.

There were reports of hail ranging in size from golf balls in Pine City and Rush City to baseballs in Rock Creek. The hail smashed car windshields and high winds caused building damage throughout the area.

In response, the Chisago County Fair closed Friday due to the storm.

As the storm moved into Wisconsin, the wind speeds appeared to increase. In Cushing, Wisconsin in Polk County, there was a reported wind speed of 84 miles per hour.

Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak says the wind brought down power lines, trees and even some barn roofs. He says the storm moved diagonally through Polk County from Cushing to Turtle Lake.