- Starting in August, early morning service hours of the METRO Green Line will be replaced by buses during the weekdays. The Green Line will still offer 24-hour service on Fridays and Saturdays.

The busses brought in as a replacement will operate as frequently as the train and make stops at nearly all of the Green Line stations.

Metro Transit says the break in train service between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. will allow for better maintenance along the line.

Currently, maintenance must be done when the power lines that help run the train are energized. Making time for crews to work when the lines are turned off will allow for quicker and safer work.

Metro Transit acknowledged that many riders use the train at that hour as a gathering place and as a place to sleep and said they will work with the Interagency Council on Homelessness and other regional partners to find a solution.