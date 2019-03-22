< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Featured Videos

Family, friends to honor life of Minnesota runner Gabriele Grunewald with 1-mile run

Cold cereal is the highlight of St. Paul's newest dessert spot

Active shooter killed outside Dallas federal building

From Yemen to the Twin Cities: Local comedian releases first album, starts podcast Family, friends to honor life of Minnesota runner Gabriele Grunewald with 1-mile run Active shooter killed outside Dallas federal building From Yemen to the Twin Cities: Local comedian releases first album, starts podcast Most Recent Stories

Family, friends to honor life of Minnesota runner Gabriele Grunewald with 1-mile run

Cold cereal is the highlight of St. Paul's newest dessert spot

Active shooter killed outside Dallas federal building

From Yemen to the Twin Cities: Local comedian releases first album, starts podcast

Father gives life to save 3-year-old son who fell from bridge in Detroit Lakes, Minn.

Target deals with more issues on Sunday Gov. Walz to have knee surgery Thursday, transfer powers to lieutenant governor Gov. Walz to have knee surgery Thursday, transfer powers to lieutenant governor

Posted Jun 17 2019 12:23PM CDT
Updated Jun 17 2019 12:24PM CDT Gov. Walz to have knee surgery Thursday, transfer powers to lieutenant governor

Posted Jun 17 2019 12:23PM CDT
Updated Jun 17 2019 12:24PM CDT PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Gov. Tim Walz will have surgery on his left knee Thursday to repair a medial meniscus tear and will temporarily transfer his powers to Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan while he’s under anesthetic, a Walz spokesman said.</p><p>On Monday, Walz sent a letter to House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate President Jeremy Miller of his plans. The transfer of power will happen at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.</p><p>“After years of running, this minor surgery will help ensure I can hit the pavement again soon,” Gov. Walz said in an emailed statement. “I expect a smooth surgery and I have full confidence in Lt. Gov. Flanagan to temporarily hold the power of the office while I am under anesthesia.”</p><p>By law, Walz must send another written declaration to the House speaker and Senate president after the surgery to resume his powers.</p><p>The governor will return home later Thursday before starting physical therapy, his spokesman said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ex-Lakeville middle school principal sentenced to 8 years for stalking, identity theft</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 01:28PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 02:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A former middle school principal in Lakeville , Minnesota was sentenced Monday to eight and a half years in prison for five separate cases of stalking, burglarly and identity theft dating from 2013 to 2018. </p><p>Former Century Middle School principal Chris Endicott 51, of Apple Valley previously pleaded guilty to two counts of stalking, two counts of burglary, and one count of identity theft.</p><p>An investigation into Endicott began in January 2018 after the Apple Valley Police Department got a tip about unauthorized access of a computer in Independent School District 196, which he had previously worked for. In the course of their investigators, police found personal and financial information for a number of people, including school employees and their family members, on Endicott’s electronic devices. He also allegedly made purchases using their credit card information. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/family-friends-to-honor-life-of-minnesota-runner-gabriele-grunewald-with-1-mile-run" title="Family, friends to honor life of Minnesota runner Gabriele Grunewald with 1-mile run" data-articleId="413144831" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Former_Gopher_runner_Gabe_Grunewald_leav_0_7391320_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Former_Gopher_runner_Gabe_Grunewald_leav_0_7391320_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Former_Gopher_runner_Gabe_Grunewald_leav_0_7391320_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Former_Gopher_runner_Gabe_Grunewald_leav_0_7391320_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Former_Gopher_runner_Gabe_Grunewald_leav_0_7391320_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Gopher runner Gabe Grunewald inspired many by continuing to compete despite her cancer diagnosis. She passed away Tuesday night, but she left behind legacy." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family, friends to honor life of Minnesota runner Gabriele Grunewald with 1-mile run</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 01:55PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 01:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Friends, family and fellows runners will honor the life of track star and former Gopher runner Gabriele Grunewald with a one-mile run following her funeral Monday. </p><p>The 32-year-old professional distance runner died last week after a 10-year battle with cancer. She inspired thousands by continuing to compete through chemotherapy. </p><p>Grunewald created the Brave Like Gabe Foundation to help other people fighting rare cancers. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/stubborn-pile-of-snow-in-appleton-wis-refuses-to-melt" title="Stubborn pile of snow in Appleton, Wis. refuses to melt" data-articleId="413136305" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Appleton%20WI%20snow%20pile%20_1560794321696.jpg_7408864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Appleton%20WI%20snow%20pile%20_1560794321696.jpg_7408864_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Appleton%20WI%20snow%20pile%20_1560794321696.jpg_7408864_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Appleton%20WI%20snow%20pile%20_1560794321696.jpg_7408864_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Appleton%20WI%20snow%20pile%20_1560794321696.jpg_7408864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="As of June 17, there is still one pile of snow that refuses to melt in a parking garage in downtown Appleton, Wisconsin. (Photo credit: City of Appleton)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Stubborn pile of snow in Appleton, Wis. refuses to melt</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 12:53PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 01:10PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It may be mid-June, but a stubborn pile of snow refuses to melt in Appleton, Wisconsin. </p><p>The City of Appleton tweeted a photo of the snow pile, found in a parking ramp on North Morrison Street downtown. </p><p>If you guessed mid-June for the time that the Yellow Parking Ramp snow pile would be gone, well ... #winterisstillhere #appleton pic.twitter.com/v4om9jEwkM — City of Appleton (@cityofappleton) June 14, 2019</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> Featured Videos

Family, friends to honor life of Minnesota runner Gabriele Grunewald with 1-mile run Cold cereal is the highlight of St. Paul's newest dessert spot Active shooter killed outside Dallas federal building From Yemen to the Twin Cities: Local comedian releases first album, starts podcast Most Recent

Family, friends to honor life of Minnesota runner Gabriele Grunewald with 1-mile run Family, friends to honor life of Minnesota runner Gabriele Grunewald with 1-mile run Stubborn pile of snow in Appleton, Wis. refuses to melt Stubborn pile of snow in Appleton, Wis. refuses to melt Gov. Walz to have knee surgery Thursday, transfer powers to lieutenant governor Gov. Walz to have knee surgery Thursday, transfer powers to lieutenant governor Cold cereal is the highlight of St. Paul's newest dessert spot Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95 Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95 