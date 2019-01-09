Gov. Walz signs first executive order creating One Minnesota Council

- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed his first executive order Wednesday, creating a council to promote diversity and inclusion in state government practices like recruiting, contracting and civic engagement.

The One Minnesota Council on Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity will be made up of top Walz administration staff and cabinet commissioners.

The order builds on a council formed by Governor Mark Dayton, expanding its scope to address geographic diversity as well as important considerations around equity in Minnesota.

“My first executive order will help ensure every action by our administration is done through the lens of One Minnesota,” Gov. Walz said. “Disparities in Minnesota, including those based on race, geography, and economic status, keep our entire state from reaching its full potential. If we are going to address these challenges, we must work hand-in-hand with the communities themselves. This council will help give a voice to all Minnesotans, whether they live on the East Side of St. Paul or in East Grand Forks.”