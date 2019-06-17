< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Gov. Walz back in charge after knee surgery Gov. Walz back in charge after knee surgery Walz back in charge after knee surgery"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413846453.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413846453");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_413846453_413871016_198622"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_413846453_413871016_198622";this.videosJson='[{"id":"413871016","video":"576648","title":"Lt.%20Gov.%20Peggy%20Flanagan%20assumed%20the%20Gov.%27s%20duties%20for%20a%20day","caption":"Lt.%20Gov.%20Peggy%20Flanagan%20assumed%20the%20Gov.%27s%20duties%20for%20a%20day%20during%20Gov.%20Walz%27s%20knee%20surgery%20Thursday.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F20%2FLt__Gov__Peggy_Flanagan_assumed_the_Gov__0_7427450_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F20%2FLt__Gov__Peggy_Flanagan_assumed_the_Gov__s_dutie_576648_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655678912%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DzrkTZEoxWld3HNK3u3T9XEBjH6g","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fgov-walz-back-in-charge-after-knee-surgery-1"}},"createDate":"Jun 20 2019 05:48PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_413846453_413871016_198622",video:"576648",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/Lt__Gov__Peggy_Flanagan_assumed_the_Gov__0_7427450_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Lt.%2520Gov.%2520Peggy%2520Flanagan%2520assumed%2520the%2520Gov.%2527s%2520duties%2520for%2520a%2520day%2520during%2520Gov.%2520Walz%2527s%2520knee%2520surgery%2520Thursday.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/20/Lt__Gov__Peggy_Flanagan_assumed_the_Gov__s_dutie_576648_1800.mp4?Expires=1655678912&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=zrkTZEoxWld3HNK3u3T9XEBjH6g",eventLabel:"Lt.%20Gov.%20Peggy%20Flanagan%20assumed%20the%20Gov.%27s%20duties%20for%20a%20day-413871016",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fgov-walz-back-in-charge-after-knee-surgery-1"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Theo Keith, FOX 9
Posted Jun 20 2019 04:21PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 20 2019 05:48PM CDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 05:48PM CDT class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/5%20P%20WALZ%20SCHEDULE%20SECRECY_00.00.46.17_1560810256267.png_7410849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/5%20P%20WALZ%20SCHEDULE%20SECRECY_00.00.46.17_1560810256267.png_7410849_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/5%20P%20WALZ%20SCHEDULE%20SECRECY_00.00.46.17_1560810256267.png_7410849_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/5%20P%20WALZ%20SCHEDULE%20SECRECY_00.00.46.17_1560810256267.png_7410849_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/5%20P%20WALZ%20SCHEDULE%20SECRECY_00.00.46.17_1560810256267.png_7410849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413846453-413196450" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/5%20P%20WALZ%20SCHEDULE%20SECRECY_00.00.46.17_1560810256267.png_7410849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/5%20P%20WALZ%20SCHEDULE%20SECRECY_00.00.46.17_1560810256267.png_7410849_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/5%20P%20WALZ%20SCHEDULE%20SECRECY_00.00.46.17_1560810256267.png_7410849_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/5%20P%20WALZ%20SCHEDULE%20SECRECY_00.00.46.17_1560810256267.png_7410849_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/5%20P%20WALZ%20SCHEDULE%20SECRECY_00.00.46.17_1560810256267.png_7410849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413846453" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Gov. Tim Walz said Thursday afternoon he was back in charge of state government after handing off control for more than two hours while he had knee surgery.</p><p>Walz transferred power to Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan at 12:30 p.m. His staff told reporters via email at 3:08 p.m. that he had retaken control.</p><p>“Thank you to all the medical professionals who contributed to a quick and successful procedure that will allow me to start running again,” Walz said in an emailed statement. “And thank you to Lt. Gov. Flanagan for holding down the fort at the Capitol today. I look forward to getting back in the office on Monday after a weekend of recuperation.” </p><p>Walz had surgery at TRIA Orthopedics in Bloomington to repair a medial meniscus tear. The injury had been bothering him for months, his staff has said.</p><p>Flanagan said she did not have time to talk with reporters when she left the Capitol around 11:30 a.m. and headed to the food trucks outside. A spokesman said she had to return for a meeting.</p><p>Teddy Tschann, the spokesman, did not immediately say who Flanagan was meeting with Thursday afternoon.</p><p>Flanagan said earlier in the week that she planned to take no official actions during her time in power, and that she and Walz wanted to be as transparent as possible about the process.</p><p>The governor’s office has downplayed the power transfer all week, but such events are rare in Minnesota politics.</p><p>Former Gov. Mark Dayton did not transfer power to his lieutenant governor during a 40-day hospitalization last year following two back surgeries, an infection and lung damage.</p><p>Dayton said the governor’s office functioned normally even as he was at Mayo Clinic.</p><p>At that time, he would’ve needed to hand off control to a Republican lieutenant governor, Michelle Fischbach. Walz had no such concerns.</p><p>Walz planned to return home Thursday. The Orono Police Department is the second in the state to offer a program designed to help with their transition from high school into the real world." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New program in Orono pairs police with cadets with special needs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Courtney Godfrey, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 05:46PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 07:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Young adults with disabilities are getting the chance to serve their community through a new program with the Orono Police Department.</p><p>The department has become the second in the state to offer the new opportunity that hopes to help with their transition from high school into the real world. The national program was first adopted in Minnesota by the Wyoming Police Department. Now, the Orono Police Department is following suit, welcoming its first class of cadets with special needs.</p><p>The cadets will help out wherever there's a job to be done, from vacuuming squad cars to sweeping the floors and everything in between.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/sun-country-airlines-loses-golfer-s-clubs-on-way-to-women-s-pga-championship" title="Sun Country Airlines loses golfer's clubs on way to Women's PGA Championship" data-articleId="413861344" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/7P%20LPGA%20GOLFER%20LOSES%20CLUBS_00.00.15.21_1561075575845.png_7428330_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/7P%20LPGA%20GOLFER%20LOSES%20CLUBS_00.00.15.21_1561075575845.png_7428330_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/7P%20LPGA%20GOLFER%20LOSES%20CLUBS_00.00.15.21_1561075575845.png_7428330_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/7P%20LPGA%20GOLFER%20LOSES%20CLUBS_00.00.15.21_1561075575845.png_7428330_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/7P%20LPGA%20GOLFER%20LOSES%20CLUBS_00.00.15.21_1561075575845.png_7428330_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sun Country Airlines loses golfer's clubs on way to Women's PGA Championship</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Rob Olson, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 05:05PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 07:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The LPGA is in full swing at Hazeltine this week, but for one golfer, the trip hasn't exactly been smooth sailing.</p><p>Ashley Grier, an assistant pro from Overbrook Golf Club, which is located outside of Philadelphia, arrived to the Twin Cities on Monday. When she got off her Sun Country flight, however, she discovered not all of her belongings made the trip. </p><p>“I was excited to get out here, get some practice in and unfortunately, the airline couldn’t find my clubs,” said Grier.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/bicyclist-struck-and-killed-by-northstar-train-in-coon-rapids" title="Bicyclist struck and killed by Northstar train in Coon Rapids" data-articleId="413886194" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/chopper%20fridley%20train%20vs%20pedestrian%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.25.47.29_1558662717099.png_7309042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/chopper%20fridley%20train%20vs%20pedestrian%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.25.47.29_1558662717099.png_7309042_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/chopper%20fridley%20train%20vs%20pedestrian%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.25.47.29_1558662717099.png_7309042_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/chopper%20fridley%20train%20vs%20pedestrian%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.25.47.29_1558662717099.png_7309042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/chopper%20fridley%20train%20vs%20pedestrian%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.25.47.29_1558662717099.png_7309042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bicyclist struck and killed by Northstar train in Coon Rapids</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 06:58PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 07:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A person is dead after being struck by a northbound Northstar train in Coon Rapids, Minn. Thursday.</p><p>According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the person’s body was found at 3050 Northdale Boulevard NW.</p><p>Fridley Police assisted in the investigation and were able to find the crash site on the tracks south of Osborne Rd. NE.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-program-in-orono-pairs-police-with-cadets-with-special-needs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/Orono_Police_Department_welcomes_people__0_7427192_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Orono_Police_Department_welcomes_people__0_20190620231634"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New program in Orono pairs police with cadets with special needs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/st-paul-native-former-pro-soccer-player-hosting-free-sports-camps-for-twin-cities-kids"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/0959IL.MXF_00.03.30.26_1561072317780_7427189_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Basketball camp Sanneh Foundation"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>St. Paul native, former pro soccer player hosting free sports camps for Twin Cities kids</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-blog/confirmed-tornado-spotted-in-redwood-falls-minn"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/64974046_10162172284630790_1216088159859769344_n_1561070852386_7427347_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo Courtesy: JT Morin" title="64974046_10162172284630790_1216088159859769344_n_1561070852386.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tornado spotted near Redwood Falls, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/chad-greenway-hosts-12th-annual-day-to-reach-football-camp"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/7P%20GREENWAY%20FB%20CAMP%20SURPRISE_00.00.01.29_1561069950028.png_7427157_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Chad Greenway"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Chad Greenway hosts 12th annual 'Day to REACH' football camp</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 