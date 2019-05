- The Univeristy of Minnesota Gopher Softball team opened the NCAA Tournament with a 3-0 win over the North Dakota State Univerty Bison in Minneapolis Friday night.

Saturday the Gophers will play the Univeristy of Georgia Bulldogs at 3 p.m. at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium.

The weather looks like it may cause some delays both today and Sunday with rain expected both days.

#Gophers defeat #NDSU 3-0. scheduled to face Georgia tomorrow but rain is in the forecast #NCAASoftball — Pierre Noujaim (@TheNoujFOX9) May 18, 2019

If the Gophers advance they would host a Super Regional next week.

The Softball College World Series is in Oklahoma City starting on May 30th.