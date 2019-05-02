< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story407824693" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="407824693" data-article-version="1.0">No gas tax hike, provider tax stays under Minn. budget deal</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-407824693" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=No gas tax hike, provider tax stays under Minn. budget deal&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/gop-dfl-leaders-reach-budget-deal" data-title="No gas tax hike, provider tax stays under Minn. budget deal" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/gop-dfl-leaders-reach-budget-deal" addthis:title="No gas tax hike, provider tax stays under Minn. budget deal"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407824693.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407824693");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_407824693_407853568_199739"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="407853568" data-video-posted-date="May 19 2019 09:36PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/No_gas_tax_hike__provider_tax_stays_unde_0_7289384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>No gas tax hike, provider tax stays under Minn. budget deal</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="407839725" data-video-posted-date="May 19 2019 07:26PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Gov__Tim_Walz__Minnesota_lawmakers_annou_0_7289516_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota lawmakers announce budget deal</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_407824693_407853568_199739";this.videosJson='[{"id":"407853568","video":"565667","title":"No%20gas%20tax%20hike%2C%20provider%20tax%20stays%20under%20Minn.%20budget%20deal","caption":"Gov.%20Tim%20Walz%20and%20Minnesota%20legislative%20leaders%20struck%20a%20deal%20Sunday%20night%20over%20the%20state%20budget%20that%20includes%20no%20gas%20tax%20hike%20but%20continues%20the%20state%E2%80%99s%20tax%20on%20medical%20providers.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F19%2FNo_gas_tax_hike__provider_tax_stays_unde_0_7289384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F19%2FNo_gas_tax_hike__provider_tax_stays_under_Minn___565667_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1652927762%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dnj-RqXO_lNxMyL7pG05qXViXzDg","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fgop-dfl-leaders-reach-budget-deal"}},"createDate":"May 19 2019 09:36PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]},{"id":"407839725","video":"565636","title":"Gov.%20Tim%20Walz%2C%20Minnesota%20lawmakers%20announce%20budget%20deal","caption":"The%20deal%20includes%20no%20gas%20tax%2C%20increases%20in%20K-12%20education%20funding%20and%20a%20slight%20decrease%20in%20the%20medical%20providers%20tax%20among%20other%20things.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F19%2FGov__Tim_Walz__Minnesota_lawmakers_annou_0_7289516_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F19%2FGov__Tim_Walz__Minnesota_lawmakers_announce_budg_565636_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1652919969%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Du9XM2r_Ex-rPBBASIQ9SGgxrvu0","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fgop-dfl-leaders-reach-budget-deal"}},"createDate":"May 19 2019 07:26PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_407824693_407853568_199739",video:"565667",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/No_gas_tax_hike__provider_tax_stays_unde_0_7289384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Gov.%2520Tim%2520Walz%2520and%2520Minnesota%2520legislative%2520leaders%2520struck%2520a%2520deal%2520Sunday%2520night%2520over%2520the%2520state%2520budget%2520that%2520includes%2520no%2520gas%2520tax%2520hike%2520but%2520continues%2520the%2520state%25E2%2580%2599s%2520tax%2520on%2520medical%2520providers.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/19/No_gas_tax_hike__provider_tax_stays_under_Minn___565667_1800.mp4?Expires=1652927762&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=nj-RqXO_lNxMyL7pG05qXViXzDg",eventLabel:"Gov.%20Tim%20Walz%2C%20Minnesota%20lawmakers%20announce%20budget%20deal-407853568",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fgop-dfl-leaders-reach-budget-deal"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/gop-dfl-leaders-reach-budget-deal">Theo Keith, FOX 9 </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 05:30PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-407824693"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 09:36PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 19 2019 09:53PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/02/6-P-BUDGET%20NEGOTIATIONS_00.00.46.26_1556840514430.png_7213417_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/02/6-P-BUDGET%20NEGOTIATIONS_00.00.46.26_1556840514430.png_7213417_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/02/6-P-BUDGET%20NEGOTIATIONS_00.00.46.26_1556840514430.png_7213417_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/02/6-P-BUDGET%20NEGOTIATIONS_00.00.46.26_1556840514430.png_7213417_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/02/6-P-BUDGET%20NEGOTIATIONS_00.00.46.26_1556840514430.png_7213417_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407824693-404650369" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/02/6-P-BUDGET%20NEGOTIATIONS_00.00.46.26_1556840514430.png_7213417_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/02/6-P-BUDGET%20NEGOTIATIONS_00.00.46.26_1556840514430.png_7213417_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/02/6-P-BUDGET%20NEGOTIATIONS_00.00.46.26_1556840514430.png_7213417_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/02/6-P-BUDGET%20NEGOTIATIONS_00.00.46.26_1556840514430.png_7213417_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/02/6-P-BUDGET%20NEGOTIATIONS_00.00.46.26_1556840514430.png_7213417_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407824693" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota legislative leaders struck a deal Sunday night over the state budget that includes no gas tax hike but continues the state’s tax on medical providers.</p><p>The agreement comes after nearly two weeks of negotiations, the last six days of which were conducted entirely in private between Walz, House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka. Questions remain about how legislative leaders will pass the deal: a special session is required, because the end of the legislative session looms Monday.</p><p>The proposal strips the 20-cent per gallon gas tax increase that Walz and House Democrats had sought. It maintains a 1.8 percent tax on medical providers, instead of an expiration of the tax as Republicans preferred. And it includes a 2 percent per-student increase for schools.</p><p>“We did something here that in 2019 is a big deal,” Walz told reporters during a news conference. “Divided government with vastly different visions and vastly different budgets that came together in a manner that was respectful.”</p><p>Walz and House Democrats have been at odds with Senate Republicans since the session started in January. They entered a so-called “cone of silence” since Tuesday, holding budget negotiations in private without telling the public – or rank-and-file lawmakers – what they were discussing.</p><p>The two-year budget agreement will cost more than $48 billion, Gazelka said.</p><p>Top lawmakers said they planned to get the budget bills through committees Monday, when the state Constitution requires the session to end. Then, Walz would call lawmakers back for a one-day special session Thursday.</p><p>I think you’ll see a breakneck pace of work being done, and as much of it in the open conference committees as possible,” Hortman said.</p><p>But it’s far from a done deal.</p><p>A short special session requires votes from some minority members of the Legislature, and House Republicans plan to oppose it over their opposition to the continuance of the medical provider tax.</p><p>“I will be very nice to say, this is not a good product for Minnesotans,” House Republican Leader Kurt Daudt said after the budget deal was announced.</p><p>Earlier Sunday, a 90-minute negotiating session in the governor’s office ended with Gazelka and Hortman each leaving through back doors, avoiding reporters gathered outside.</p><p>In an unprecedented move, the Senate sergeant-at-arms had a Capitol police officer remove four reporters, including FOX 9’s Theo Keith, from a hallway near Gazelka’s office.</p><p>The sergeant-at-arms, Sven Lundquist, threatened to cut off the press badges of members of the Capitol press corps.</p><p>Lundquist told another reporter to “Get rid of Theo, and then we’ll talk.” Lundquist later said he was directed to remove all four reporters.</p><p>Gazelka later apologized.</p><p>“Sorry I kicked you out of the hallway there. It was all that trying to get done at the end,” he said.</p><p>The secretive talks between Walz and legislative leaders were much different than the transparent process that each promised earlier in the session. They also pledged to meet a self-imposed deadline to come up with a deal, but it came and went without an agreement.</p><p>During the past week, legislative leaders and Walz would make only two- and three-word comments to reporters in Capitol hallways, such as “we’re working.” Gazelka once said the talks were too “sensitive” to explain what was being negotiated.</p><p>“I agree that the process piece of this, there’s things we need to look at. The product, we’re really proud of,” Walz said Sunday evening.</p><p>At times over the past week, a deal appeared imminent. At other times, it seemed Walz and lawmakers were retreating to their separate corners.</p><p>On Saturday, Walz told teachers union members in the Capitol rotunda that Senate Republicans’ policies would make Minnesota like “Mississippi and Alabama,” urging union members to “roar” their disapproval.</p><p>That same day, Senate Republicans on a 35-31 party-line vote passed a bill to keep the lights on at state agencies if Minnesota government shuts down July 1 because of a budget stalemate. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/car-crashes-into-lake-street-bus-shelter-1-in-critical-condition" title="Car crashes into Lake Street bus shelter, 1 in critical condition" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Car_crashes_into_Lake_Street_bus_shelter_0_7289620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Car_crashes_into_Lake_Street_bus_shelter_0_7289620_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Car_crashes_into_Lake_Street_bus_shelter_0_7289620_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Car_crashes_into_Lake_Street_bus_shelter_0_7289620_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Car_crashes_into_Lake_Street_bus_shelter_0_7289620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A car hit a bus shelter with two people inside, critically injuring one of them Sunday night, according to Metro Transit Police." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Car crashes into Lake Street bus shelter, 1 in critical condition</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 10:15PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 19 2019 10:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A car hit a bus shelter with two people inside, critically injuring one of them Sunday night, according to Metro Transit Police.</p><p>Police say the incident happened after 8:30 p.m. when a westbound SUV on Lake Street hit the shelter at 22nd Street.</p><p>Both people inside the shelter were taken to HCMC where one of them is in critical condition. The passenger of the car was also taken to HCMC with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/-the-wall-the-stories-of-the-2018-minneapolis-homeless-camp-premieres-to-sellout-crowd" title="'The Wall: The Stories of the 2018 Minneapolis Homeless Camp' premieres to sellout crowd" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/_The_Wall__The_Stories_of_the_2018_Minne_0_7289811_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/_The_Wall__The_Stories_of_the_2018_Minne_0_7289811_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/_The_Wall__The_Stories_of_the_2018_Minne_0_7289811_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/_The_Wall__The_Stories_of_the_2018_Minne_0_7289811_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/_The_Wall__The_Stories_of_the_2018_Minne_0_7289811_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The premier of a new documentary shows how the tent city homeless problem became a struggle in Minneapolis." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'The Wall: The Stories of the 2018 Minneapolis Homeless Camp' premieres to sellout crowd</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Christina Palladino, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 08:47PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 19 2019 10:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The premier of a new documentary shows how the tent city homeless problem became a struggle in Minneapolis.</p><p>“The Wall: The Stories of the 2018 Minneapolis Homeless Camp” played to a sold out crowd at the MSP Film Society’s St. Anthony Main Theater.</p><p>The mood was somber and there were a lot of emotions during the screening, including one of the main people the filmmaker followed, who said it was difficult to watch himself.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/last-harvest-small-farms-wonder-if-this-year-could-be-the-last" title="Last harvest: Small farms wonder if this year could be the last" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Last_harvest__Small_farms_wonder_if_this_0_7289614_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Last_harvest__Small_farms_wonder_if_this_0_7289614_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Last_harvest__Small_farms_wonder_if_this_0_7289614_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Last_harvest__Small_farms_wonder_if_this_0_7289614_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Last_harvest__Small_farms_wonder_if_this_0_7289614_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Small Minnesota farmers are trying to hang onto to their livelihoods, but it feels like economics, overproduction, politics, and even the weather, are all conspiring against them.  " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Last harvest: Small farms wonder if this year could be the last</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Tom Lyden, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 01:44PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 19 2019 09:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Small Minnesota farmers are trying to hang onto to their livelihoods, but it feels like economics, overproduction, politics, and even the weather, are all conspiring against them. </p><p>With four years of low milk and crop prices, plus the ongoing trade dispute with China, and a wet planting season, it is harder than ever to cling to the edge.</p><p>Millennial Mark Berg knows the struggles all too well as he has chosen to stay and work on his parents small dairy farm in southern Minnesota near the town of Pine Island. </p> </div> <div <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Bus%20shelter%20crash%20formatted_1558322188046.jpg_7289727_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bus shelter crash formatted"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Car crashes into Lake Street bus shelter, 1 in critical condition</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-the-wall-the-stories-of-the-2018-minneapolis-homeless-camp-premieres-to-sellout-crowd"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/9%20P%20-%20HOMELESS%20DOCUMENTARY_00.00.10.22_1558320666100.png_7289718_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Watching the documenary"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'The Wall: The Stories of the 2018 Minneapolis Homeless Camp' premieres to sellout crowd</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/last-harvest-small-farms-wonder-if-this-year-could-be-the-last"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Farm%20formatted_1558291758069.jpg_7288662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Farm formatted"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Last harvest: Small farms wonder if this year could be the last</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wet-weekend-washout-dampens-twin-cities-events"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/9%20P%20-%20WX%20AND%20WEEKEND%20EVENTS_00.00.53.14_1558319198384.png_7289705_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Dreary rainy minneapolis"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wet weekend washout dampens Twin Cities events</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-the-wall-the-stories-of-the-2018-minneapolis-homeless-camp-premieres-to-sellout-crowd" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/9%20P%20-%20HOMELESS%20DOCUMENTARY_00.00.10.22_1558320666100.png_7289718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/9%20P%20-%20HOMELESS%20DOCUMENTARY_00.00.10.22_1558320666100.png_7289718_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/9%20P%20-%20HOMELESS%20DOCUMENTARY_00.00.10.22_1558320666100.png_7289718_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/9%20P%20-%20HOMELESS%20DOCUMENTARY_00.00.10.22_1558320666100.png_7289718_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/9%20P%20-%20HOMELESS%20DOCUMENTARY_00.00.10.22_1558320666100.png_7289718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>'The Wall: The Stories of the 2018 Minneapolis Homeless Camp' premieres to sellout crowd</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/last-harvest-small-farms-wonder-if-this-year-could-be-the-last" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Farm%20formatted_1558291758069.jpg_7288662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Farm%20formatted_1558291758069.jpg_7288662_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Farm%20formatted_1558291758069.jpg_7288662_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Farm%20formatted_1558291758069.jpg_7288662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Farm%20formatted_1558291758069.jpg_7288662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Last harvest: Small farms wonder if this year could be the last</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wet-weekend-washout-dampens-twin-cities-events" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/9%20P%20-%20WX%20AND%20WEEKEND%20EVENTS_00.00.53.14_1558319198384.png_7289705_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/9%20P%20-%20WX%20AND%20WEEKEND%20EVENTS_00.00.53.14_1558319198384.png_7289705_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/9%20P%20-%20WX%20AND%20WEEKEND%20EVENTS_00.00.53.14_1558319198384.png_7289705_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/9%20P%20-%20WX%20AND%20WEEKEND%20EVENTS_00.00.53.14_1558319198384.png_7289705_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/9%20P%20-%20WX%20AND%20WEEKEND%20EVENTS_00.00.53.14_1558319198384.png_7289705_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wet weekend washout dampens Twin Cities events</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/minneapolis-ncaa-softball-regional-suspended-games-to-resume-monday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/05/15/GOPHER%20SOFTBALL%20PREPS%20hobie%20pkg.mp4_00.01.29.08_1526438712111.png_5509591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/05/15/GOPHER%20SOFTBALL%20PREPS%20hobie%20pkg.mp4_00.01.29.08_1526438712111.png_5509591_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/05/15/GOPHER%20SOFTBALL%20PREPS%20hobie%20pkg.mp4_00.01.29.08_1526438712111.png_5509591_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/05/15/GOPHER%20SOFTBALL%20PREPS%20hobie%20pkg.mp4_00.01.29.08_1526438712111.png_5509591_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/05/15/GOPHER%20SOFTBALL%20PREPS%20hobie%20pkg.mp4_00.01.29.08_1526438712111.png_5509591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minneapolis NCAA Softball Regional suspended, games to resume Monday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/former-mankato-linebacker-isaac-kolstad-defying-the-odds-on-the-road-to-recovery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/1502C1.MXF_00.55.11.06_1558306047415_7289158_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/1502C1.MXF_00.55.11.06_1558306047415_7289158_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/1502C1.MXF_00.55.11.06_1558306047415_7289158_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/1502C1.MXF_00.55.11.06_1558306047415_7289158_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/1502C1.MXF_00.55.11.06_1558306047415_7289158_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Former Mankato linebacker Isaac Kolstad defying the odds on the road to recovery</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/news">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/investigators">Investigators</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/vikings">Vikings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/timberwolves">Timberwolves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/wild">Wild</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/twins">Twins</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gophers">Gophers</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/closings">School Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherblog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherteam">Meteorologist Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather-alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/morning">Morning</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://myfoxtwincities.upickem.net/engine/YourSubmission.aspx?contestid=184360">The Jason Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipes">Recipes </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/toddwalker">Todd Walker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gardenguy">Garden Guy</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/community">Community</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/contact-fox-9">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/bios">News Team Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/jobs/job-openings-at-fox-9">Job Openings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/history-of-kmsp-tv">History of KMSP-TV</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/plus">Fox 9+</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox9kmsp"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox9"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:fox9news@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox9/?hl=en"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox9"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 9 Weather – Radar & Alerts</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-9-weather/id438788905?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kmsp.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 9 