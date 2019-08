Photo Courtesy: The White Family Photo Courtesy: The White Family

- A family is in mourning after a six-year-old girl died from her injuries after a fire burned several vehicles in a Walmart parking lot in Fridley, Minnesota. A spokeswoman with Hennepin County Medical Center confirmed the girl's passing.

Ty’rah White, was in the van with her sister, nine-year-old Taraji, when the fire broke out Tuesday morning. The girls were sleeping while their mom shopped inside the store.

According to the criminal charges, 70-year-old Roberto Hipolito put a hot cook-stove in the back of his minivan and then went into the store. A fire then broke out in the vehicle and spread to two nearby vehicles, including the minivan the girls were in. Hipolito has been charged with manslaughter.

A GoFundMe page made by the family describes Ty'rah as a "lovable, beautiful, little girl."

"Her spirit was so pure, she was always full of energy!" read the post.

Taraji is still in critical condition at Hennepin County Medical Center.