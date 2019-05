- Students at the Twin Cities German Immersion School in St. Paul had a visit of a lifetime Tuesday.

Hertha Berlin, a German soccer club, is in town for a game against Minnesota United.

The players stopped by to do a meet-and-greet with the students and to play some soccer.

For the team, visiting the students gave them a warm welcome into the cities.

"I mean honestly, I didn't expect all these kids to speak German as good as they do,” Paul Keuter, one of the players, said. “It was incredible. I mean all of our players almost none had to speak English, so, even the teachers, it was a very warm welcome, and what we didn't know is how huge the school is."

Hertha is in the Bundesliga, the top tier of German soccer. They are the first international team to play at Allianz Field.