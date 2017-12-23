Funeral held for Mayer, Minn. firefighter who died in line of duty

By: Jack Highberger

Posted: Dec 23 2017 05:48PM CST

Video Posted: Dec 23 2017 05:48PM CST

Updated: Dec 24 2017 07:07AM CST

MAYER, Minn. (KMSP) -

Firefighters from across the state paid tribute to Captain Jeff Volmer, a 40-year-old Mayer firefighter who died on Tuesday. 

Volmer died of an apparent heart attack after a training exercise. His death marked the fourth straight line of duty death blamed on cardiac arrest. 

“What’s predictable is preventable, so as a profession we need to remain vigilant and do a better job looking out for our own,” said George Esbensen, a board member for the Minnesota Fire Service Foundation. 

Nationwide, over half of all line of duty fire fighter deaths are related to cardiac arrest. 
 

