- After decades serving his community, a fire chief in Fridley, Minnesota is set to retire.

City leaders say Chief John Berg's last day with the department will be June 28. Berg has been a firefighter for nearly 40 years and has served in Fridley for 30 years, acting as chief since 2003

In a statement from the city, Berg says, “I love my job and that every day is different. It sounds cliché – but it’s true."

In an article running in the city's July newsletter, officials lauded Berg's accomplishments as fire chief, including expanding captain roles to have 24/7 leadership coverage and working with police on a new public safety data system.

But Berg says his proudest accomplishment is leaving the City of Fridley with a stronger firefighting force.

"I’m really here to serve my team, who then protects our community," he said. "This is a fantastic group of firefighters. They do the job. They do the work."