- A Frazee, Minnesota man, who was shot by a Becker County Sheriff's Office deputy, is charged with assault after an encounter with law enforcement last weekend.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, two officers fired weapons at 44-year-old Brian Gordon Hazelton on July 20 in rural Becker County. Law enforcement responded to Hazelton's home after receiving a report of suicidal man.

According to the charges, Hazelton wielded a knife toward the deputies. When he did not follow commands, Becker County Deputy Daran Borth and Becker County Sergeant Andrew Bachmann both used their Tasers, which had little effect.

Hazelton then threw an old handgun at Sgt. Bachmann. Deputy Borth shot Hazelton.

Hazelton was treated for gunshot wounds and on Friday was released from the hospital. Bachmann received non-life threatening injuries after being hit with the handgun.

The Becker County Attorney's Office charged Hazelton with first, second and fourth degree assault.

None of the officers had a body camera. While their squad cameras did not capture video of the incident, they did capture the audio. BCA investigators also found two guns and a knife at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing. Once completed, the Otter Tail County Attorney's Office will take the case under review.